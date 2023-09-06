Posted in: CBS, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: cbs, NCIS, ncis: sydney, preview, trailer

NCIS: Sydney Official Trailer: CBS Franchise Goes Global This November

Withe latest series in the franchise debuting on Monday, November 13th, here's a look at the official trailer for CBS' NCIS: Sydney.

With international tensions in the Indo-Pacific on the rise, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational task force to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. That's the premise behind NCIS: Sydney, a new series following in the franchise footsteps of the original series, "Hawaii," "Los Angeles," and "New Orleans." With the eight-episode season of the franchise's first-ever international edition airing on Mondays, beginning November 13th (10 pm ET/PT) on CBS and streaming on Paramount+,* we have an official trailer to pass along as a follow-up to yesterday's preview images.

NCIS: Sydney stars Olivia Swann (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The River Wild) as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance (Without Remorse, Spartacus: War of the Damned) as her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey. They are joined by Sean Sagar (The Covenant, Mea Culpa) as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson; Tuuli Narkle (Mystery Road: Origin, Bad Behaviour) as AFP liaison officer Constable Evie Cooper; Mavournee Hazel (Shantaram, Halifax: Retribution) as AFP forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson and William McInnes (The Newsreader, Total Control) as AFP forensic pathologist Dr Roy Penrose. Now, here's a look at the official trailer – with the series debuting on November 13th:

The series is produced for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia by Endemol Shine Australia and distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Morgan O'Neill (Les Norton) created the series and also serves as executive producer alongside Endemol Shine Australia's Sara Richardson (RFDS) and Sue Seeary (Ten Pound Poms).

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

