Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: sydney

NCIS: Sydney Team Hunts a Serial Bomber: S03E12 "Lone Wolf: Part One"

Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance-starring NCIS: Sydney, S03E12: "Lone Wolf: Part One."

Article Summary NCIS: Sydney S03E12 "Lone Wolf: Part One" launches a suspenseful two-part serial bomber storyline.

The team faces deadly fallout after a targeted explosion takes out a bomb squad with personal ties.

Showrunners promise tense, fast-paced action as lives hang in the balance across these new episodes.

Previews, sneak peeks, and episode details are revealed for both chapters of "Lone Wolf."

CBS's Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance-starring NCIS: Sydney is back tonight in a very big way. Tonight, S03E12: "Lone Wolf: Part One" kicks off a two-episode, two-week race against time. After an explosion has deadly and devastating consequences, the team looks to stop a serial bomber's path of destruction before any additional lives are lost. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks for tonight's chapter – followed by an overview and preview image for S03E13: "Lone Wolf: Part Two":

NCIS: Sydney Season 3: "Lone Wolf: Part One & Two" Previews

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 12: "Lone Wolf: Part One" – The team investigates a targeted explosion that wiped out a bomb squad with ties close to home. Written by Michael Miller & James Cripps and directed by David Caesar.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 12: "Lone Wolf: Part Two" – With multiple lives in danger, including their own, the team races to stop a bomber's path of destruction. Written by Michael Miller & James Cripps and directed by David Caesar.

NCIS: Sydney is the fifth series to come out of the popular global NCIS franchise, and the first-ever international edition. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) work together as a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance), our team of Americans and Aussies overcomes and harnesses their differences to solve each case.

The team includes sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Tuuli Narkle), endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar), curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (William McInnes), and brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson (Mavournee Hazel). In its third season, NCIS: Sydney is back to business in the glistening Harbour City, having escaped the belly of the beast in their croc-fueled Top End adventure. But little do they know, something even more dangerous is coming back to bite them: their own pasts.

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