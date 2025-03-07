Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Neagley, Reacher

Neagley: Ritchson, Sten Check In From "Reacher" Spinoff Series Filming

Reacher's Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten checked in from Neagley filming. We're guessing a "certain someone" will be showing up in the spinoff.

When it was first announced that Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher would be getting a spinoff series starring Maria Sten focusing on her character, Frances Neagley, an obvious question rang out from the fandom. Would Ritchson's Jack Reacher be making an appearance? The easy assumption would be yes – with Ritchson and others dropping ten-ton hints that would happen. But as you well know, nothing is happening until it's officially happening in some way – like images or video from the set while filming is going on. If you're wondering why we went so specific there, that's because Ritcshon posted a video on social media on Thursday night with Sten – both of them playing coy as to why they were there and what was going on. That is until Ritchson reveals that they're together in the middle of the night as production on Neagley goes on around them.

Sten will be joined in the upcoming series by Greyston Holt (The Night Agent, Riverdale) as Detective Hudson Riley; Jasper Jones (King Ivory) as Keno; Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Mortal Kombat 2) as Renee; Matthew Del Negro (Mayor of Kingstown, City on a Hill) as Pierce Woodrow; and Damon Herriman (Justified, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Lawrence Cole. Now, here's a look at Ritchson and Sten checking in from filming:

Neagley: Maria Sten Offers Talks "Reacher" Spinoff Series

"We are moving quite quickly on it. The first shoot day is tomorrow," Sten shared during an interview with Collider from last month when asked for a production update. "They moved fast on that one. That is how they had to approach it in terms of timing it out with the Reacher show. And it feels very much true to how my experience of the show has been. 'Am I doing something? Am I not doing something? Oh, I'm doing something. Okay, great. Let's go.' So, it's exciting."

In terms of the spinoff series itself, talk of expanding the "Reacher" universe began shortly after the first season hit and everyone realized that they had a pretty huge hit on their hands. Still, Sten wasn't buying into the talk until things got serious and details were in play. "There's always rumors. There's always, 'In success, maybe this could happen.' And you're like, 'Uh huh, sure,' because it's Hollywood, right? It's not over until it's over and it's printed and has aired," Sten explained. "So, I always just took it like, 'Oh, that'd be interesting, but it doesn't mean anything to me if it's not a concrete thing that is happening. I'm cautiously optimistic in that way. And so, it wasn't really until after Season 2, going into Season 3, that the conversation started becoming more real. And then, the show didn't get officially greenlit until October."

In terms of what viewers can expect, Sten said that they will learn a lot more about what their favorite character has going on in her life – personally and professionally. "Neagley has a lot going on in her life. She has a history, and she has a life lived. She has some quite severe personal issues of her own that she's grappling with. We just get to know her better and see her grapple with these issues," Sten revealed. "For anybody who likes the character, I think it'll be nice to get to know her a little bit better. And we have rounded up such a great cast for this season of Neagley. I'm just thrilled to get going and sink my teeth in."

