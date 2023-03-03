Sons of Anarchy: "Totally Different," "Really Cool" Project News Soon? Following up on what Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam hinted at last year, co-star Theo Rossi (Juice Ortiz) teased more SOA on the way.

With Elgin James & Kurt Sutter's "Sons of Anarchy" spinoff, Mayans M.C., officially heading off into the sunset after the upcoming fifth season, fans are facing the harsh reality of a pop culture landscape without anything from the SAMCRO universe on it. Well… maybe they won't have to? Back in October 2022, SOA star Charlie Hunnam was at the red-carpet premiere for his since-canceled Apple TV+drama Shantaram when he hinted that he might not be done with his character, Jax Teller (more on that below). Now, close to five months later, Hunnam's SOA co-star Theo Rossi (the late Juice Ortiz) is throwing more gasoline onto the dumpster fires of random speculation with his comments during a presentation for Emily the Criminal in Los Angeles on Friday.

"There might be something coming up where we're all back together, which is insane," Rossi shared with Deadline Hollywood. "Charlie [Hunnam]'s gonna announce something soon. If it happens, it's wild, but if it doesn't, it would be perfect and really cool because we also talk every day." Asked about the possibility of a "Sons of Anarchy" film, Rossi reportedly offered a smile and responded, "It's totally different. It's really cool." As for why the still-beloved series was seemingly ignored by the industry during awards season, Rossi has a theory. "We knew that we were in something that was rarefied air. We were the people's champ. Everybody loved us, but no one in Hollywood gave a s**t about us. The executives, none of them watched it; they didn't care," Rossi explained. "But we couldn't walk two seconds without people being super-hyped that we were all together and we were all friends. We knew we were on something special and different, very different from 'Mad Men,' very different from a lot of the shows that were going on." Here's a look back at what Hunnam had to say (tease?) about there being some more Jax Teller in his future:

I WANNA BE ANARCHY: At the premiere of new show "Shantaram," actor Charlie Hunnam says he might not be done with his "Sons of Anarchy" character Jax Teller just yet. pic.twitter.com/8JAOEHj2I0 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) October 4, 2022 Show Full Tweet