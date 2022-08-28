Neil Gaiman on Sandman/Wellington Paranormal "Intersect"; S02 Reminder

A new day means another update on how things are going with Netflix's The Sandman as it continues its march towards a well-deserved second season. Following up on yesterday's great exchange between Neil Gaiman and Eric Kripke (Supernatural, The Boys) over the latter's efforts to adapt the work for Warner Bros. TV for the networks (only for the efforts to be shuttered in 2011), we have a business-related update to share as well as an idea that Gaiman has put out there that we hope becomes more than just "Twitter dreaming."

First up, on the business-at-hand side, Gaiman offers viewers a double reminder regarding what they can do to help make sure a second season happens. First, binge it as much as possible without spreading out the viewing if possible (and getting others to do the same never hurts). But Gaiman also emphasizes Friday because that should mark the 30-day line that Netflix uses to gauge whether or not a series returns. Here's a look:

Yes, you can tell other people to watch it. And, if you're watching it, try to finish watching all of it before Friday. https://t.co/fFUSdsFbSw — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 28, 2022

Following that, Gaiman proposes a crossover we're pretty sure folks are already doing serious "fanfic" over. That's right, Gaiman liked the idea of having the "Sandman" universe "intersect" with the New Zealand mockumentary comedy horror television series Wellington Paranormal. The popular spinoff from the 2014 film What We Do in the Shadows stars Mike Minogue as Officer Kyle Minogue, Karen O'Leary as Officer O'Leary, and Maaka Pohatu as Sergeant Ruawai Maaka. Here's a look at Gaiman's vote in favor of it happening (and feel free to flood the comments below with scenarios you'd like to see):

I want the Sandman universe and the Wellington Paranormal universe to intersect somewhere… And yes. https://t.co/x7DxkoHfPn — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 28, 2022

And just in case you missed it the last time we passed it along, here's a deleted scene from S01E01, "Sleep of the Just," as Alex (Laurie Kynaston) confronts his father Roderick (Charles Dance) about the mysterious "Sleeping Sickness" that's spread ever since they captured Morpheus (Tom Sturridge):

The two-part Episode 11 is a mix of live-action and animation, adapting Gaiman's "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" & "Calliope" with a line-up of names that includes James McAvoy, David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Sandra Oh, Arthur Darvill, and more, from a teleplay by Catherine Smyth-McMullen. And to say it's been well-received would be an understatement. Here's a look back at the overview and trailer for Netflix's The Sandman S10E11 "A Dream of a Thousand Cats"/"Calliope":

There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he's made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill. The series stems from Warner Bros. TV, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer.