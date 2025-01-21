Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: netflix, streaming

Netflix Celebrates Q4 2024 Earnings Report with Plan Price Hikes

As part of the streamer's Q4 2024 earnings report, Netflix announced price increases to several plans. Here's what you need to know...

We know what you're thinking. After a Q4 2024 earnings report that gave the streaming service a whole lot to crow about (like the largest-ever quarterly increase in subscribers at 18.9 million, with now 301.63 million global viewers), what better way for Netflix to celebrate than with – a price increase? That's right, the U.S. and other markets will see price increases – including the first increase to hit the ad-supported plan. Here's how the new numbers are shaping up:

Netflix's Standard Plan Without Ads: That's looking at an increase from $15.49 to $17.99 per month – a jump of $2.50.

Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier: That's looking at an increase from $6.99 to $7.99 per month – a jump of $1.00.

Netflix's Premium Tier (with 4 simultaneous streams): That's looking at an increase from $22.99 to $24.99 per month – a jump of $2.00.

Adding Extra Member to Primary Account: A big thing now that Netflix rolled out its password sharing crackdown, that's looking at an increase from $7.99 to $8.99 per month – a jump of $1.00.

"Our Q4 slate outperformed even our high expectations: 'Squid Game' season 2 is on track to become one of our most watched original series seasons, 'Carry-On' joined our all-time Top 10 films list, the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight became the most-streamed sporting event ever, and on Christmas Day we delivered the two most-streamed NFL games in history," Netflix shared in a letter to shareholders, highlighting some of the streamer's successes from the quarter. "As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix," the letter continued, addressing the price increases. "To that end, we are adjusting prices today across most plans in the U.S., Canada, Portugal, and Argentina (which was already factored into the 2025 guidance we provided in October 2024)."

