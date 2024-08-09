Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Arcane, Heartstopper, netflix

Netflix Issues Official Statement on Heartstopper, Arcane Data Breach

Netflix issued a statement regarding the data breach, which included episodes of Heartstopper Season 3, Arcane Season 2, and more.

Not long after Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO was confronted with images and video from the second season finale of House of the Dragon, Netflix finds itself facing its own major leak issue. On Thursday, reports began to spread globally across social media that episodes of Heartstopper Season 3, Arcane Season 2, Terminator Zero, and more had found their way online. The streaming service has officially addressed the leaks, offering the following statement exclusively to The Wrap: "One of our post-production partners has been compromised, and footage from several of our titles has unfortunately leaked online. "Our team is aggressively taking action to have it taken down."

Editorial Note: If you're a fan of these series and want to support the creative teams that bring the magic to life, Bleeding Cool urges you to wait until the series premiere as intended and to avoid sharing anything that shouldn't be shared.

Last week, the news hit that the second season finale of HBO and Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon had leaked. While not the entire episode, reports were that 14 videos amounting to approximately 30 minutes of the episode hit TikTok. Though the account that hosted the videos was eventually banned, it wasn't soon enough to stop copies of the videos from making their way onto other social media sites. HBO released a statement on the leak, attributing it to "an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor."

"We are aware that clips from the 'House of the Dragon' season finale have surfaced across social media platforms. The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor. HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max," read the statement. The first season finale of the spinoff series also suffered from leaks, as did several episodes from the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

