Netflix Offers Viewers Good Look at Its Harry Hole Series Adaptation

Netflix released images from Jo Nesbo’s Detective Hole, a serial killer mystery with an anti-hero whose name sounds like a dirty joke.

Article Summary Netflix adapts Jo Nesbø’s Harry Hole series, premiering March 26 as a nine-episode serial killer drama.

Detective Harry Hole is portrayed as a tormented, brilliant anti-hero facing demons and a corrupt police rival.

The show dives into the dark streets of Oslo, exploring blurred lines between justice, revenge, and obsession.

Jo Nesbø promises a dark, twisted journey with Tobias Santelmann as Harry Hole and Joel Kinnaman as Tom Waaler.

Step into the shadowy streets of Oslo, where nothing is as it seems and every clue draws you deeper into the city's dark heart. Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole (Norwegian title: Jo Nesbøs Harry Hole) brings the legendary Norwegian anti-hero Harry Hole to life in a gripping nine-episode serial killer mystery. The series premieres globally on Netflix on March 26th. This marks the first detective series whose title sounds like a dirty joke.

Created by one of the greatest storytellers in crime fiction, Jo Nesbo's Detective Hole is a whodunnit serial killer mystery led by the famed anti-hero, Harry Hole. Underneath the surface, this series is a nuanced character drama about two police officers – and supposed colleagues – operating on opposite sides of the law. Throughout the season, Harry goes head-to-head with his long-time adversary and corrupt detective Tom Waaler. Harry is a brilliant but tormented homicide detective who struggles with his demons. As the two navigate the blurred ethical lines of the criminal justice system, Harry must do all he can to catch a serial killer and bring Waaler to justice before it is too late.

Tobias Santelmann (Exit, The Arctic Convoy) stars as the iconic detective Harry Hole, joined by Joel Kinnaman (Altered Carbon, The Suicide Squad) as Tom Waaler and Pia Tjelta (Made in Oslo, State of Happiness) as Rakel Fauke, alongside an all-star ensemble cast. "Finally, we can reveal the premiere date and share this first look at Tobias Santelmann as Harry Hole. Seeing Tobias bring Harry to life has been really exciting and marks a new chapter for the character. I'm looking forward to sharing his take on Harry with the audience, and to have them join us for a truly dark and twisted journey," Nesbø shared.

Directed by Øystein Karlsen (Exit) and Anna Zackrisson (The Helicopter Heist), Jo Nesbo's Detective Hole is a tale of obsession, betrayal, and blurred lines between justice and revenge. As Harry Hole faces off with his nemesis, Tom Waaler, audiences will be drawn into a game of cat and mouse where the stakes couldn't be higher.

