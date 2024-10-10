Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: john mulaney, snl

Netflix Orders Live Variety Talk Show From John Mulaney, Set for 2025

Netflix has given an order for a live variety talk show from John Mulaney, who will host, serve as co-showrunner, and executive produce.

You don't need to tell us just how eye-bleedingly talented John Mulaney is – we've been a big fan of the actor and comedian for years. With that said, even we were impressed with last May's John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A. (part of this year's Netflix is a Joke Fest) and how it took the concept of the talk show (morning, daytime, and late-night), deconstructed it, and then reassembled it into something that was truly engaging in a number of different ways. Well, it looks like Netflix was very impressed, indeed – giving an order for a live variety talk show to be up and running in 2025. Mulaney will not only host the show, but he will also serve as co-showrunner and executive producer (through his Multiple Camera Productions). Unfortunately, it looks like we'll have to wait a bit longer to learn more about the show's format and other details.

SNL "Cut for Time": John Mulaney Goes Joe Rogan & More

After pulling off the best episodes of the season and one of the best of the past several (check out our review here) back in February 2022, NBC's Saturday Night Live released two Cut for Time Sketches from the show hosted by Mulaney (with musical guest LCD Soundsystem). In the first of the two cut sketches, a woman (Heidi Gardner) introduces her boyfriend (Mikey Day) to her brothers (Mulaney, Kyle Mooney, Andrew Dismukes), who have a "Family Band" going that doesn't quite seem to know how to leave the personas on the stage. Following that, a man (Mulaney) receives a toy "Podcast Set" as his going-away present at work- a present that will pave the way for him to Joe Rogan-like, brain-numbing success:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!