Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: love is blind, Love is Blind Season 5, netflix, tudum

Love Is BLind Season 5 First Teaser Released At Netflix TUDUM

Netflix TUDUM gave us a first look at the pod conversations from Season 5 of Love Is Blind which will debut in September.

Love is Blind is back for a fifth season this September, and at Netflix TUDUM this afternoon, we got our first tease of this season's pod conversations. For those who do not know, the show puts people opposite each other in pods, conversing through a wall and unable to see what each other looks like. They then decide to get married, sight unseen, for a month outside of the pods, and at the end of that month, they decide if they want to stay married or not. It sounds insane, but some of the conversations and relationships deepen big time, and it is entertaining as hell to watch. Maybe don't try to livestream again, guys. Check it out below.

Love Is Blind Has Become A Worldwide Hit

"Is love really blind? Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey bring together single people looking to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with… without ever seeing them. They'll go on dates with a catch: they don't meet face-to-face. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to potential love interests, and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose before laying their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony."

I watch a lot of reality TV because I genuinely love it, and this one has rapidly climbed to the top of the list that will forever be topped by The Bachelor. I know it makes me sound like an idiot, but this show's concept actually works more than the other BS ones do, including my beloved rose-centered franchise. I cannot wait for September now for the new season of Love is Blind.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!