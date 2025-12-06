Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, netflix, warner bros discovery

Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery Seem to Have Same Vision for DC Studios

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos seem to be on the same page when it comes to DC Studios' DCU.

With Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery announcing plans for the former to acquire the latter's studios and streaming service, considerable attention has been paid to what this could mean for DC Studios and its co-CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran. Less than 48 hours after the news first broke, it seems everyone and their mother has an opinion on what it could all mean, with way too much doom-and-gloom/"The Sky is falling!" in play, considering there are a ton of details we're still not aware of at this point. Still, many others are taking a wait-and-see approach to see how all of this plays out, especially when it comes to how Netflix would handle theatrical releases moving forward. With DC Studios rolling out a DCU plan with a heavy focus on films and series, the theatrical component is a key factor. The critical role that Gunn, Safran, and DC Studios play in the future of Netflix/Warner Bros. Discovery isn't lost on the major players on both sides.

"The work of James and Peter, their creative vision, it's compelling and a great economic return," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav shared with Businessweek earlier this week, as the deal with Netflix was being finalized. "There's no storytelling content that we have that provides a bigger palette than DC, and there's nobody around right now who can tell these stories with the same imagination and excitement." As Zaslav sees it, that level of storytelling can and should be brought to fans in a variety of ways. "The DC universe is big enough and strong enough that it should be available on all platforms. There are some stories that are important to be told in theaters around the world, and some stories that are important to be told as series," he added.

That sentiment isn't lost on Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who highlighted what DC Studios has been accomplishing beyond the big screen during a conference call with investors regarding the deal earlier this week. "You should think about ways that you can explore all these IP universes beyond that of just making tentpole movies. Examples would be some of the earlier moves from the DC universe for things like 'Penguin' has turned into great television." For Gunn and Safran, whose contracts reportedly run through Spring 2027, the focus will always be on the work. "What makes us irreplaceable is truly the mind of James Gunn. He's been the architect of this grand vision," Safran shared about his DC Studios partner. Gunn added, "If you're gonna make a Batman movie, it better be f***ing awesome."

