Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday: Cowboys/Commanders; Lions/Vikings

Netflix dropped a trailer for NFL Christmas Gameday (Cowboys/Commanders; Lions/Vikings) and a rundown of the broadcasting team.

Article Summary Netflix streams NFL Christmas Gameday 2025, featuring Cowboys vs. Commanders and Lions vs. Vikings matchups.

All Netflix plans include live NFL games on Christmas Day at no extra cost for subscribers.

Star-studded broadcast team: Ian & Noah Eagle, Kay Adams, Drew Brees, Michael Irvin, and more join the lineup.

Beyoncé delivered a show-stopping halftime performance with surprise guests and festive energy during the 2024 Christmas gameday.

Christmas. It's not just for the NBC anymore. Last year, Netflix did its part to let football fans know that the NFL doesn't have to be just about Thanksgiving – and the streaming service is back next month with NFL Christmas Gameday. Kicking things off at 1 pm ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, we've got the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Washington Commanders. Following that, we've got the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings facing off at 4:30 pm ET from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. And before you ask, NFL Christmas Gameday is included in all Netflix plans (nothing extra to pay for; just make sure your account is paid up).

Along with the stars on the field, Netflix has lined up an impressive roster of talent in the broadcasting booth. We've got the father-son duo of Ian Eagle and Noah Eagle, Netflix Sports Club's Kay Adams, Drew Brees, Manti Te'o, and Nate Burleson, among those returning. In addition, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin, Commanders star running back Austin Ekeler, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, and more are joining the team to ring in the holidays with even more cheer and expert football analysis. With CBS Sports on board to produce the games, and NFL Media producing the pre-, post-, and studio halftime programming, here's a rundown of who'who on Netflix's coverage team for the big games:

Beyoncé Slays Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday 2024

Sure, sure… the Houston Texans taking on the Baltimore Ravens during the second game of Netflix's inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday was supposed to be the "bigger picture" point. But let's be honest. Once Netflix announced that the amazing and iconic Beyoncé would be owning the field for the halftime show, this pretty much became the focus – and understandably so. Spoiler? The global phenomenon lived up to and blew past expectations with a performance that made the case for Beyoncé being one of the best live performers going today – and she brought along some familiar faces aboard to join in on the festivities.

While the entire performance is worth checking out (more than once), the long lineup of personal highlights included an amazing performance of "Ya Ya" and "Jolene," and Beyoncé joined by country singers Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, and Brittney Spencer for The Beatles' "Blackbird." From there, Shaboozey joined the singer for "Spaghetti," with Post Malone making the scene decked out in denim to perform "Levi's Jeans" with Beyoncé in front of a denim truck (a very cool and fun visual). And who didn't get a kick to "the feels" when Blue Ivy took to the stage to dance beside her mother during "Texas Hold 'Em"? But in case you thought this was an intimate performance, this was a spectacle that understood just how global the streaming stage was and made the most of it (with that moment during the finale when Beyoncé was raised in the air as the "BANG!" sign unfurled being a headline-grabber).

