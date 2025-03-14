Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: neuromancer, william gibson

Neuromancer: Peter Sarsgaard Cast as Major Villain in Apple Series

Peter Sarsgaard has joined the cast of Apple TV+'s series adaptation of William Gibson's seminal science fiction novel Neuromancer.

In Neuromancer, Case was the sharpest data thief in the matrix—until he crossed the wrong people, and they crippled his nervous system, banishing him from cyberspace. Now a mysterious new employer has recruited him for a last-chance run at an unthinkably powerful artificial intelligence. With a dead man riding shotgun and Molly, a mirror-eyed street samurai, to watch his back, Case is ready for the adventure that upped the ante on an entire genre of fiction. Neuromancer was the first fully realized glimpse of humankind's digital future—a shocking vision that has challenged our assumptions about technology and ourselves, reinvented the way we speak and think, and forever altered the landscape of our imaginations. Sarsgaard will play John Ashpool in the series, the co-head of the Tessier-Ashpool corporation, which Case and his crew have been tasted by the mysterious AI Wintermute to infiltrate. Poésy plays his wife Marie Tessier. Ashpool and Tessier are both obsessed with sex, violence, and death, embodiments of the megarich who are untouchable as they can use their vast wealth to exploit, violate, and kill whoever they like without consequences.

A co-production between Skydance Television, Anonymous Content, and Apple Studios, Neuromancer is also produced by Drake's DreamCrew Entertainment. Roland will serve as showrunner and Dillard is set to direct the pilot episode. The streaming series adaptation is executive produced by Roland and Dillard, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television; Anonymous Content; Drake, Adel 'Future' Nur, and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment; Zack Hayden and William Gibson himself.

You know, you could just read the original book if you haven't already.

