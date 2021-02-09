New WWE TV Spots for NXT, Smackdown, Elimination Chamber

Howdy, folks. The Chadster here. And The Chadster believes that the purpose of a pro wrestling journalist is to promote the product of the biggest pro wrestling company around, WWE. After all, if WWE goes out of business, wrestling journalists will be out of a job, right?

So when The Chadster say what WWE released these new television spots for upcoming events during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Chadster thought: this is basically the perfect evolution of wrestling journalism: literally posting commercials as news.

A screencap from WWE's new commercial for the Elimination Chamber PPV
First up, it's a new TV spot for this week's episode of WWE NXT, the final episode before NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day this weekend. The big deal here are three Semi-Finals matches in the Dusty Rhodes classic.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUhDTWUBSLY

There's also an ad for WWE Smackdown focused on the return of Seth Rollins, who has been out on Paternity Leave. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will also renew their feud on Smackdown this week.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LrGjUpoy3nI

And finally, a new spot for the Elimination Chamber PPV, taking place one week from Sunday. That show has just three newly-booked matches: Drew McIntyre defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, the Miz, and Sheamus in the Elimination Chamber, Lacey Evans vs. Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship, and Bobby Lashley vs. Keith Lee and Riddle for the U.S. Championship.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJGLylr6jW0
The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So graphic, made by me, The Chadster. Graphic design is my passion.
The Chadster truly hopes you enjoyed those WWE commercials as much as The Chadster did. The Chadster will be back on Wednesday night to cover that NXT episode advertised above, so if you like good, clean, respectful wrestling commentary, stick with The Chadster and Bleeding Cool!

