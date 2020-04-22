Nia Jax Uses Botch on Kairi Sane for Heat with Ronda Rousey

Most WWE wrestlers might feel a little self-conscious after dangerously dropping a co-worker on their head in a botched attempt at a turnbuckle bomb. Most pro wrestlers aren't related to The Rock, though, and besides, we all know what Nia Jax's theme song says: she's not like most girls. Jax was criticized on social media following her match with Kairi Sane on WWE Monday Night Raw. During the match, Jax attempted to deliver a turnbuckle powerbomb on Sane, but released her too early, causing Sane to land terrifyingly against the middle turnbuckle rather than the top one where she could properly protect herself. You can see it on this video clip from the broadcast.

It's just another day in the office for Jax, who most agree was brought up to the main roster without ample training due to her size and connections with former WWE superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. However, Jax is known more for botches, some of which could or do injure her opponents, more than anything else. A botch from Jax that broke Becky Lynch's nose even scuttled a match between Lynch and Ronda Rousey for Survivor Series 2018, though the image a bloody-faced Lynch turned out to work in the superstar's favor long-term, even if she was out of action for a few weeks.

But Jax doesn't seem to have improved much since then, as the botch on Kairi Sane seems to indicate. And she doesn't appear very remorseful about it either, immediately taking a tweet about the botch and turning it around to get heel heat by calling out Ronda Rousey on Twitter. "Since Kairi Sane can't anything about it (sic), maybe Ronda Rousey would like to try," Jax tweeted. Jax has previously threatened to knock out the former UFC champion if she makes a return to WWE.

While the botch against Sane was scary and Jax should really be more careful, it's hard to complain that she used the situation to get heat. That's pretty much wrestling 101 and shows that Jax may understand the business more than most are giving her credit for. Now, if she can just learn to wrestle as well, she'll be all set.