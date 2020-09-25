Nick Fury: Disney+ Reportedly Developing Samuel L. Jackson Series

After some COVID-related schedule shuffling finds WandaVision being the series that kicks off Marvel Studios' line-up of live-action series for Disney+ (with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier soldiering on into 2021, joining the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki and the animated anthology series What If…?), it looks like the streaming service is in the mood to do a little expanding. Variety is reporting exclusively that Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown) will reprise his role as Nick Fury in a new series currently in development. While specific details haven't been released and all parties involved are not commenting, sources say that Jackson will star with Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot, Berlin Station) attached to write and executive produce.

First appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) during the post-credits scene of 2008's Iron Man, Jackson has gone on to play the role in films such as Captain Marvel, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Avengers: Endgame. Jackson also played Fury in two episodes of ABC's recently-ended Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Considering the end-credits scene in Spider-Man: Far from Home called into question exactly who the real Nick Fury's been and who the fake one's been all of these years).

During Sunday night's broadcast of the 2020 Emmy Awards, viewers got their first extended look at what they can expect- and what they can expect is a lot. First thing, it's confirmed that WandaVision will be the first Marvel Studios series (in late 2020), which means The Falcon and the Winter Soldier looks to be moving to 2021 ("'WandaVision' marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+.") Second, be prepared for some mind-trippy stuff where nothing is what it seems.

