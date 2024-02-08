Posted in: Movies, Opinion, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+, Star Trek, TV, TV | Tagged: nicolas cage, paramount, star trek

Nicolas Cage Should Realize His Star Trek Dream on TV, Not Film

Nicolas Cage should consider a Paramount+ series instead of waiting on a film if he is serious about living out his Star Trek dream.

Nicolas Cage is in the ideal position of doing what he wants when he wants as an actor even when he professes he doesn't have much mileage left on his career, but there is a white whale of a project that still eludes him in Star Trek, developing an appreciation of Gene Roddenberry's The Original Series on NBC. While appearing at the Saturn Awards for his film Renfield, the Academy Award winner spoke with TrekMovie.com elaborating about his love for the franchise and if there has been any communication between him and Paramount about expanding that possibility in a Starfleet uniform.

Star Trek: Nicolas Cage's Final Frontier as an Actor?

"Well, my passion is more Trekkie. I grew up watching Shatner and Nimoy and Bones and those stories on television had a lot of wisdom and socially relevant commentary. So I've always been partial to Star Trek," Cage said. The actor also praised J.J. Abrams' Kelvin universe timeline films that started with the 2009 Star Trek that starred Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Zoe Saldana. While the final film to date was 2016's Star Trek: Beyond, the fourth film has been caught in development hell, not to say Paramount hasn't entertained the idea.

"Well, I've been hearing some talk about it, but nothing real… Since [the 2023 interview], there were a few comments from Paramount, but who knows?" Cage said. "I'd want to be on the bridge. I want to be on the Enterprise. Yeah… Who knows?" The actor also added he has little interest in playing the villain. There are a few features in development that include the Michelle Yeoh-starred Section 31 film that acts as a spinoff for the Discovery character as a Paramount+ exclusive, Star Trek 4 that's still in search of a director, and a Kelvin prequel project set before the events of the 2009 film with Toby Haynes tapped to direct. If Cage is serious about making his Star Trek debut, he should seriously consider Strange New Worlds or Section 31 and not rely on Paramount's theatrical end.

