Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Nyota Uhura, paramount, Special Ops: Lioness, star trek, Star Trek Beyond, star trek into darkness, zoe saldana

Star Trek: Zoe Saldana Says Kelvin Cast Good for "One Last Round"

Zoe Saldana (Special Ops: Lioness) on remaining hopeful that the fourth and final Star Trek with current Kelvin universe crew hits off.

Article Summary Zoe Saldana remains hopeful for a final Star Trek film with Kelvin cast.

Development struggles after Beyond, with several directors attached.

Matt Shakman left Star Trek for Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot.

J.J. Abrams may return to conclude the Star Trek Kelvin chapter.

As much as the 2009 cinematic reboot of Star Trek helped reinvigorate the franchise, generating enough interest for its triumphant TV return on Paramount+, there hasn't been any activity since 2016's Beyond, which followed up 2013's Into Darkness. The obstacles of getting a fourth Kelvin Universe timeline film have been trapped in development hell as several directors at one point attached with Quentin Tarantino, S.J. Clarkson, Noah Hawley, and Matt Shakman without any traction. Shakman left the project in 2023 to join Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four, currently set for a 2025 release and the second reboot of the franchise following its two runs on 20th Century Fox and the latest incarnation, its debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The cast has largely been waiting patiently as Paramount has largely been noncommittal to greenlight the film, which now includes an original film that predates the 2009 film by decades. Several of the cast from Chris Pine (Kirk), Zachary Quinto (Spock), and Simon Pegg (Scotty) have been bombarded with status updates, and it's Zoe Saldana's (Uhura) turn as the inevitable question pops again while promoting the home release of Paramount+'s Special Ops: Lioness.

Star Trek: Zoe Saldana Optimistic Cast Schedules Will Coordinate for One Last Go Around

"I know. I mean, I heard what you heard in the trades. I just heard that they're gearing up to do a new one with a younger sort of take on it. Like it's been off," Saldana told Comicbook.com. "I don't know if it's if it's from the before or the after, but that they really still hope to grab all of us veterans and and bring us back for one last round. Listen, I know it's a lot to wrangle a whole bunch of people with busy schedules. But, working with J.J. Abrams, and for J.J. Abrams at Bad Robot was always just a wonderful and beautiful experience for me. So, if I get to do that one last time, I would be so grateful."

While the cast was probably primed for more adventures, it has been eight years since the third film, and save for the late Anton Yelchin, who played Chekov, the cast has largely moved on to other bigger roles and is ready to pass the torch to the…next generation. Given what Abrams has created directing the 2009 and 2013 films, perhaps it's time he is the one to close out this chapter. It's not so far-fetched considering the Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) director Nicholas Meyer returned for The Original Series cast's final adventure in 1991's Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!