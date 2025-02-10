Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Gary Anthony Williams, nbc, Night Court

Night Court: Gary Anthony Williams Discusses Embracing Roles & More

Night Court star Gary Anthony Williams spoke with Bleeding Cool about embracing Flobert's versatility, guest stars, "Whose Line," and more.

Gary Anthony Williams has embraced playing all roles throughout his career with over 34 years on the screen since his debut in NBC's I'll Fly Away. From dramas, animation, and comedy, the actor's tackled it all with over 260 titles to his name. In recent years, he's been on both sides of DC and Marvel animated with roles on Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and Batman: Caped Crusader. He's also been having the time of his life flexing his improv skills on the CW incarnation of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and NBC's Night Court playing Flobert, a jack-of-all-trades who's acted as judge, court clerk, and lawyer, the latter two roles were filled permanently by Nyambi Nyambi (Wyatt) and Wendie Malick (Julianne), respectively. There isn't a shortage of opportunities to be had for Flobert. Williams spoke with Bleeding Cool about living in the moment, his favorite guest stars, his future with Whose Line with its run ended on The CW, and which animated character he hopes to bring to life in live-action.

Night Court Star Gary Anthony Williams on Flobert's Versatile Talents, 'Whose Line,' and 'The Boondocks'

Bleeding Cool: You've been there since the first season and have been involved ever since, with an expanded role from the second season on. Did you think it would be more than just a one-off even when you were cast? Did they tell you, "We got big plans for you," and how did it turn out?

I came in that first season and it was just the one episode as a judge, and I just came in and had a blast. I got to see John Larroquette again. He and I used to be on 'Boston Legal' together years ago. I came in then, had a good time, and as far as I knew, I was done; then they called back and were like, "Hey, they want you back. They don't need a judge on the show, this week you're going to be playing the clerk, Can we go?" I was like, "Okay," then my boy, Nyambi Nyambi stepped in to play the clerk.

They were like, "We need a lawyer for a while," and then I stepped in to play a lawyer until Wendie Malick came in. No, there were no whispers of what [Flobert] was going to be doing or the expansion of his character, but I got to tell you, I can't think of a better character because there are no rules to him. I get to be anything, and there's no telling what I'm going to be the next week or what I have done in the past, from selling real estate to having a barbershop quartet to being a crappy actor in my church plays. It's fantastic I don't have rules he has to follow.

Flobert is totally all you, right?

[Laughs] Flobert is the way I love living, like, "I don't know what I'm doing tomorrow. Let's just go do it." Yeah, for sure.

Do you have a particular standout moment this season or a previous one on 'Night Court?'

When I first came in the show, and I met Lacretta, she's a Broadway singer, and I was like, "Why haven't they done a singing episode?" We're doing a big song and dance number this season, so I'm definitely looking forward to seeing that for the world to watch, especially to hear Lacretta singing. In general, the fun part of the show to me is getting to screw around all the time. I get to do all the fun stuff with the different characters, like with Larroquette, and we're pretty tight friends. He knows he can't tell me any secrets because I'll blab it to everybody. Those relationships that are building between everyone, that's been fun working with everyone for sure.

Do you have a favorite guest star?

I don't want to say a favorite. I grew up watching the show as a young man, and the fact Marsha Warfield is back from the original is amazing. I had never met Brent Spiner, so when he came back in his character, I wasn't there the first time he appeared as Bob Wheeler, but I got to be there the second time, just a great dude. Hanging out with him for a week was fantastic. Another buddy, Lauren Lapkus, was just on for an episode ['Rebound and Down'] and she's fantastic. If I had to choose a favorite just for nostalgia, it's Marsha Warfield for being there and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

There are so many things I want to ask you about, like any other stuff you've done, from live-action to voiceovers, but since the show's ending this season, what were you missing most about 'Whose Line?'

I'm actually on the road with 'Whose Line' right now. That's where I am sitting in the hotel room. They've been doing a live tour for 20 years, and about four years ago, I started touring with them. Luckily, I'm still doing it and not TV-wise, and here's the other thing, Tom. They say it's "ended," but who knows? It keeps coming back [laughs]. I don't get to work with Wayne [Brady] as much. We do some live shows together in L.A., so I definitely love working with that guy. I still do work with Ryan [Stiles] all the time. The only ones I don't see that much are Colin [Mochrie] and Aisha [Tyler], so definitely those guys I'll miss. Luckily, I get to see everybody else on a regular basis, and I get to keep doing improv all the time on the road.

If there was a voice you hope to bring to life in live action since there are some instances where that happens, what character would you hope to bring to life?

One hundred percent Uncle Ruckus from "The Boondocks!" I do a lot of animation, and it's my absolute favorite character of all time. Right now, it's so timely for him to be out, out in the public mind. That would be my guy to bring the live-action Uncle Ruckus.

New episodes of Night Court, which stars Melissa Rauch, air Tuesdays on NBC and later are available to stream on Peacock.

