Night Court: Raegan Revord on Paying Homage to Original Series Episode

Raegan Revord (Young Sheldon) spoke with Bleeding Cool about how her Night Court role was an homage to a Michael J. Fox episode and much more.

It certainly pays off when you're part of The Big Bang Theory family as Raegan Revord has found out with her breakout role in the prequel spinoff series Young Sheldon as Missy Cooper, the younger sister of Sheldon Cooper, and most recently, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, currently on CBS. When TBBT alum Melissa Rauch, who played Bernadette Rostenkowski, came calling about her NBC series revival of Night Court, Revord jumped at the chance, and she certainly wasn't alone, joining other alums like Kunal Nayyar and Mayim Bialik. As part of the season three finale, she'll also be joined by Simon Helberg, who played Bernadette's spouse, Howard Wolowitz, in the Chuck Lorre series. Revord spoke to Bleeding Cool about answering Rauch's call for the Dan Rubin series, her pivotal role in the season three finale that pays tribute to the original Reinhold Weege series season one episode that feature a pre-Back to the Future Michael J Fox, finally getting to share a scene with Young Sheldon alum Wendie Malick, and how she learned by watching.

Night Court: Raegan Revord on Paying Homage to a Christmas-Themed Series Episode of the Original Series

Bleeding Cool: How did you get involved with 'Night Court?'

I've known Melissa [Rauch] for eight years now since [The] 'Big Bang' [Theory] started. We went over whenever we filmed the pilot, and I met her. She's an absolute sweetheart, but I believe it was probably late or mid-2023 I had a run-in with her. We hung out, had a full conversation, and then from there, we hung out more, and seeing each other. One time, she was like, "It'd be cool if like you came on 'Night Court' at some point," and I was like, "That would just be so cool." I got the official invite, and I was like, "Oh my God! We have to do this! This is going to be so much fun!" I obviously said "Yes!" I was right. It was such a great experience.

Growing up, did you watch it on syndication when it was on reruns?

I did not. It's funny because I was never a big TV kid growing up. I've always been more of a "reading outdoor kid." I never watched a lot of TV growing up, and so I didn't see it. Whenever I got invited to the episode, I knew it was an homage to the Michael J. Fox episode (season one's "Santa Goes Downtown"). I was like, "I have to do this right," and so I watched the original episode, and I did as much research on it as I could, because 'Night Court' does have such a lovely fan base. I wanted to do it right and honor the episode in a good way, and I hope I did. I'm excited for people watching it, and I can't wait to see people think.

What does a role like Sylvia allow you to do that you may not usually do in your other work?

The fun thing about playing Sylvia was that it was set in modern day, which I've never really done before. That was fun because I didn't have to wear the itchy 80s clothing or anything. I got to be in modern-day, but I think Shelby's storyline is so much fun. It is homage to Michael J. Fox's episode, but it's done in a fresh way that was cool to play, and I had a blast on set. It was just like everyone was constantly having fun.

You touched upon working with Melissa on this. Did you share any scenes or talk to Simon as well on set?

I did not see him on set, because we were working different days, but I talked to Melissa, then Wendie Malick, and John Larroquette, who I am a huge fan of. It's funny because Wendie, who was on 'Young Sheldon' as well, realized we never had a scene together. We'd both been there for years, we never had a scene, and it took us being off the show to have a scene together. It was great to finally work with her. John is John, and I'm such a fan of his. He's a tad intimidating at first, but he's a big softy. I loved him. He was so sweet. He and I bonded over music, so we were chatting in between scenes. Everyone there was so kind and welcoming, and I immediately felt right at home.

Did you talk to any of the other co-stars like Nyambi Nyambi and Lacretta, or just hang out?

It just hung out, honestly. The minute I got there, you could tell that everyone was there to have fun and make some good art. My favorite thing to do is sit on set, even whenever I don't have a scene, and watch everyone work, because you learn so much that way. We'd sneak on the set, watch everyone do their thing, and you learn so much just from that.

Night Court airs Tuesdays on NBC and is available to stream the following day on Peacock.

