Night Court, Stargirl, James Gunn, Bosch & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

But oh, how it feels so real/Lying here, with no one near/Only you and you can hear me/When I say softly, slowly/Hold me closer, tiny dancer/Count the headlights on the highway/Lay me down in sheets of linen/You had a busy day today… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Elton John with "Tiny Dancer," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes DC Studios co-head James Gunn responding to rampant DCU rumors, Michael Connelly offering both literary & live-action "Bosch" updates, Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy getting their chance to climb Stephen King's "The Dark Tower," The CW's DC's Stargirl series & character creator Geoff Johns discussing the series finale, Amazon unleashing a teaser for Hunters Season 2, NBC's Night Court releases episode overviews for the first six episodes, us pitching Gunn to pitch Damon Lindelof for more of HBO's Watchmen, and Trevor Noah sharing some final thoughts before exiting Comedy Central's The Daily Show.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Night Court, Stargirl, James Gunn, Bosch & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, WWE/AEW, Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Netflix's Sonic Prime, Disney+'s Loki, HBO's The Last of Us, FOX/Netflix's Arrested Development, Amazon's The Legend Of Vox Machina, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Prodigy, Crunchyroll & more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Friday, December 9, 2022:

Trevor Noah Exits The Daily Show; Thanks Fans, Black Women in Farewell

DC's Stargirl: Geoff Johns Discusses "Never The End" & What It Means

Saturday Night Live Promo: Martin & Short Are Special "Triple Threats"

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Reveals All 20 Titles

Night Court: Check Out NBC's Season 1 Eps. 1-6 Official Overviews

Britt Baker Challenges Saraya to Tag Match with Mystery Opponent

Watchmen Season 2: Time to Give Damon Lindelof a Call, James Gunn

The Acclaimed Retain Tag Team Titles Against FTR on AEW Dynamite

Report: Sasha Banks Headed to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

The Fall of the House of Usher "Perfect Bow" on Netflix Run: Flanagan

Ricky Starks Wins Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal, Spars with MJF

WWE Announces NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event For February

James Gunn Responds to DCU/Snyderverse Rumors, Urges Patience

The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Dead City "Screwup" Negan

Loki Star Gugu Mbatha-Raw on "Bolder and More Surreal" Season 2

Sonic Prime Sneak Preview Finds Sonic Not Remembering This Tails

Hunters: Amazon Drops Season 2 Teaser For Kanye's Least Favorite Show

Stargirl: Geoff Johns Talks Season/Series Finale Differences, Season 4

The Last of Us Key Art Poster Spotlights Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey

The Dark Tower: Flanagan, Macy Set to Adapt; Stephen King "Excited"

Charlize Theron Thanks Arrested Development for Helping Save Career

The Legend Of Vox Machina: Winkler, Reddick, Marin Join Season 2 Cast

Crunchyroll December 2022 Film Slate: Jujutsu Kaisen, Digimon & More

Michael Connelly Offers Updates on Harry Bosch, Renee Ballard & More

Star Trek: Prodigy/TNG Star Ronny Cox on Jellico Return & Those Memes

James Gunn, Wednesday, Avatar, The Flash & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.