James Gunn Responds to DCU/Snyderverse Rumors, Urges Patience

After yesterday's report in The Hollywood Reporter regarding rumblings that DC Studios co-heads James Gunn & Peter Safran's plans for the DCU would not include Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill's Superman, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, or the "Snyderverse" (but may bring us Jason Mamoa as Lobo), it would be pretty safe to say that folks were… "curious" to know if it was true or not. We're not saying that the torches and pitchforks were out, but let's just say that Gunn & Safran have people's attention (especially with word that they may be presenting their plan to Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav next week). Except, there's one thing to keep in mind. That report from THR was based on sources, which means every bit of it could be true. Or none of it. Or maybe, somewhere in between. That's the point that Gunn looked to get across this afternoon in a message posted on Twitter. "We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the story & in the service of the DC characters we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives," writes at one point. As you'll see, the biggest takeaway from all of this? We're all still very much in a wait-and-see period right now… including Gunn & Safran.

Here's a look at the first of Gunn's multi-tweet message to the DCU regarding yesterday's report:

So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven't decided yet whether it's true or not. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven't decided yet whether it's true or not.

Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years of story takes time & we're still just beginning.

Peter & I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told & in the audience itself & there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming.

But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities & the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far & to help rectify what has not.

We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives.

As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters & the stories the time & attention they deserve & we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask & answer."

As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters & the stories the time & attention they deserve & we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask & answer. pic.twitter.com/sxwKGRD3vc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2022 Show Full Tweet