James Gunn, Wednesday, Avatar, The Flash & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

We're running with the shadows of the night/So baby, take my hand; you'll be alright/Surrender all your dreams to me tonight/They'll come true… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Pat Benatar with "Shadows of the Night," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes James Gunn declaring that DC Studios has an "open door" policy regarding gorillas, Russell T. Davies sharing some Doctor Who updates, Cartoon Network & Adult Swim President discussing the future, Netflix's Wednesday star Jenna Ortega revealing that her dance scene was filmed while she had COVID, Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender getting its title courtesy of James Cameron, The CW's The Flash star Danielle Panabaker announcing she's directing S09E09, and FX's What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillen confirming that filming on the fifth season had wrapped.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: James Gunn, Wednesday, Avatar, The Flash & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: NBC's Saturday Night Live, Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent, AEW/WWE, Amazon's The Boys, Showtime's Yellowjackets, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, HBO's Perry Mason, Disney+'s Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Netflix's Treason, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Google, Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History, HBO Max's I Hate Suzie Too, FOX's The X-Files, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Thursday, December 8, 2022:

Saturday Night Live Visits Steve Martin & Martin Short at Read-Thru

What We Do in the Shadows: Harvey Guillen Confirms Season 5 Wrap

The Flash Season 9 Ep. 9 Pre-Production Begins; Panabaker Directing

Presumed Innocent: Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Join Apple TV+ Series

Avatar Had to Add "The Last Airbender" Because of James Cameron

Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Had COVID While Filming Dance Scene

AEW Dynamite Preview: A Big Title Match, A Battle Royal, and More

The Boys: Did Soldier Boy Make Vought's "2022 Voughtify Recapped!"?

Cartoon Network/Adult Swim President Addresses Concerns, Talks Future

Tony Khan Let William Regal Return to WWE as a Secret Double Agent

Yellowjackets Season 2 Teaser: The Mysteries Deepen This March

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer, Key Art: Her Legacy Awaits

Casper the Friendly Ghost Heads to Auction With Red Riding Hood

Beavis and Butt-Head Return To Heritage Auctions

Perry Mason Season 2 Official Teaser: Back on the Case This March

Saturday Night Live: Here's Why Martin & Short Work So Well Together

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Official Trailer, Key Art Released

James Gunn Confirms: DC Studios Sees No Crisis with Infinite Gorillas

Treason: Netflix Shares Official Trailer for Charlie Cox Spy Thriller

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Adds 8 More to Season 2 Cast

Doctor Who Series 14 Ep Count Set, Christmas Specials Return & More

Euphoria, Stranger Things & More Top Google 2022 TV Trending Searches

National Treasure: Edge of History Character Posters Spotlight Cast

I Hate Suzie Too: Billie Piper Series Returns to HBO Max This Month

The X-Files: David Duchovny Says Mulder Isn't Flying Solo Anytime Soon

Stargirl, Harley Quinn, Criminal Minds & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.