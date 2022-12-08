Sonic Prime Sneak Preview Finds Sonic Not Remembering This Tails

In one week, Sonic the Hedgehog will be in for the run of his life because that's when Netflix & Sega's animated series Sonic Prime shifts into overdrive. When a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event, Sonic finds himself desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends. To that end, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime. But before Sonic can save the day once again, he has to start wrapping his mind around this whole "variant" concept that's been so popular lately. In the following clip, Sonic begins to get a better understanding of just how big the stakes are when he attempts to enlist Tails' help. But soon, he realizes that, though that's definitely Tails… it's not his Tails.

So with Netflix's Sonic Prime set to hit streaming screens on December 15th, here's a look at the latest preview (followed by a look back at what we know about the animated series so far):

What We Know About Netflix's Sonic Prime

With Man of Action, Erik Wiese, WildBrain (Josh Scherba Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, and Logan McPherson), & SEGA (Haruki Satomi Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, and Toru Nakahara) executive producing, the voice cast for Sonic Prime includes Deven Mack, Ashleigh Ball, Shannon Chan-Kent, Brian Drummond, Vincent Tong, Ian Hanlin, Kazumi Evans, and Adam Nurada. With the animated series set to the streaming service on December 15th, here's a look back at the official trailer that was released:

But that's not all because we also have a look back at the first two official teasers, followed by a preview of Big the Cat and Froggy. And if you're really good, there might just be another preview for the 8-episode series waiting for you after that (okay, there is):

It's the Sonic you know & love… until an incredible twist thrusts Sonic into a new adventure featuring a reinvented cast and Sonic like you've never seen him before, where the fate of the multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic's adventure is about more than a race to save the universe from the evil machinations of his longtime nemesis Dr. Eggman and his army of "badnik" robots. It's a race to save his friends, friends that he took for granted.

In a previously-released preview, viewers had a chance to meet Shadow the Hedgehog, the "Ultimate Lifeform" who wields some seriously mysterious powers. and with Shadow comes the age-old question. Is he a friend or foe?