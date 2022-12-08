The Acclaimed Retain Tag Team Titles Against FTR on AEW Dynamite

FTR finally got their shot at The Acclaimed's AEW World Tag Team Championship belts on last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, but Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler came up short. The Acclaimed successfully defended those belts in last night's main event. After a hard-fought match, Anthony Bowens pinned Wheeler with a jackknife reversal to get the win. It was a big win for The Acclaimed, whose explosion in popularity catapulted them to the tag team titles, as a result leaving their reign feeling more like a last-minute adjustment than a long-term plan. After the match, The Gunn Club appeared on the tron to deliver a holiday present to FTR: a challenge to a dog collar match at Saturday's ROH PPV on behalf of the Briscoes, who are not themselves allowed to appear on TBS. The whole thing was a huge slap in the face to The Chadster, the WWE, and the sport of professional wrestling.

It's unfair to WWE and its fans that AEW had a match where both teams looked good after the outcome, because it's not something that happens in WWE very often. It's especially unfair because WWE has put so much effort into making sure their matches are booked in a way that makes sure the top stars always win and the fan-favorites always lose. This doesn't always happen in AEW, which makes it difficult for fans to understand how wrestling is supposed to work. It's also unfair that AEW used FTR, who owe their careers to WWE, to put over The Acclaimed. FTR were on the brink of superstardom in WWE before they made the jump to AEW, being involved in numerous hilarious backstage segments and pitched great gimmick changes, and now they're being used to put over another team, when they should be losing to Alpha Academy at WrestleMania. It's a slap in the face to the WWE and its fans, and it sends the wrong message about loyalty. It's also unfair that Tony Khan found a way to circumvent censors and promote the Briscoes on TV.

What's even more unfair is that Tony Khan is taking advantage of the wrestling fandom by adding another hot match to the ROH Final Battle card. This isn't the first time he's done this and it's becoming clear that he's manipulating fans into buying tickets and pay-per-view events by showing us matches that we never even knew we wanted to see. He's taking advantage of us, and it's wrong. It's an even bigger slap in the face to WWE and its fans, who have to sit and watch as Tony Khan and AEW get more and more successful while WWE continues to struggle. Auughh man! So unfair!

This Saturday, ROH's Final Battle will take place, featuring the ROH World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli, where if Castagnoli loses he must join the Jericho Appreciation Society. Additionally, FTR will challenge the Briscoes in a Dog Collar Match for the ROH Tag Team Championship, Mercedes Martinez will defend her ROH Women's Championship against Athena, Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta will fight for the ROH Pure Championship, Dalton Castle and The Boys will face Brian Cage and Gates of Agony for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship, Samoa Joe will challenge Juice Robinson for the ROH World Television Championship and finally Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will face Shane Taylor and JD Griffey. It's unfair to WWE and its fans that AEW has the ROH Final Battle card stacked with so many amazing matches, especially when it's so clear that Tony Khan is taking advantage of the wrestling fandom and manipulating fans into buying tickets and pay-per-view events. It's a slap in the face to both WWE and its fans and it's wrong, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

