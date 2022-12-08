WWE Announces NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event For February

Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over the operations of WWE this past July, the company's developmental brand NXT (the passion project of Triple H himself) has seen a makeover and a reconfiguring back to where they were a couple of years ago. NXT has again started hosting its own primetime weekend premium live events on Peacock, and they've even started taking the show on the road again, branching out of their home base at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Today, we're learning that will be happening again in the near future with their announcement of NXT Vengeance Day.

WWE announced today that the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event will be airing live on Saturday, February 4, 2023, on Peacock and will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tickets for the event will be going on sale next Friday, December 16, at 10 am EST via Ticketmaster.com.

In an official announcement, WWE says, "NXT Vengeance Day will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose with Toxic Attraction, North American Champion Wes Lee, NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, Carmelo Hayes, Andre Chase, Grayson Waller, and many others."

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels held a media call today ahead of this weekend's NXT Deadline event and said the following in announcing NXT Vengeance Day, "For more than two years, we have heard the requests from the WWE Universe to bring NXT back on the road, and that day has finally arrived. At NXT Vengeance Day, we look forward to delivering an incredible night of action that our fans in Charlotte and those watching live around the world will never forget."

NXT Deadline will air live this Saturday night at 8 pm, and NXT Vengeance Day will air live on February 4, both on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else.