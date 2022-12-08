Crunchyroll December 2022 Film Slate: Jujutsu Kaisen, Digimon & More

Crunchyroll continues its curation of cinema this December with both newer and classic films in time for the holiday season, including Millennium Actress, Liz and the Blue Bird, Penguin Highway, and As the Gods Will. The streamer added many new and old fan-favorite films to its platform this year, including JUJUTSU KAISEN 0, AKIRA, your name., Wolf Children, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, The Boy and the Beast, Afro Samurai: Resurrection, Josee, the Tiger and the Fish, The Stranger by the Shore, Sword of the Stranger, ODDTAXI In the Woods, Sing a Bit of Harmony, Fruits Basket -prelude-, and Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night, and now they've added over twenty more!

Check out the December streaming slate below.

DECEMBER 8

As the Gods Will (Toho) – Live-Action

High school student Shun Takahata is bored. Bored with the day-to-day monotony of school and life, he prays for change, for something exciting. The last thing he expects is for the gods to answer. Suddenly, he and his classmates are forced to play deadly children's games and face terrifying creatures, from a talking Daruma doll to a sharp-clawed lucky cat. Who will survive the gods' games?

Adapting the first part of the manga of the same name written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Akeji Fujimura is the director behind the horrifying Ichi the Killer and Audition, Takashi Miike.

Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern: Part 1 (Nippon Animation)

Adapted from Waki Yamato's popular manga, Haikara-San is a heartfelt and sometimes comical tale of love surviving through the perils of war and separation. – Directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi

Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern: Part 2 (Nippon Animation)

After marrying the head of the military, Benio hears her husband died in Siberia during a war. However, after finding out he's alive and fighting against his homeland, Benio starts looking for her first love. Wondering why he didn't return and wanting to welcome him back. Hardships will happen, and hearts may be broken, as he might have moved on. – Directed by Seimei Kidokoro

Sound! Euphonium: The Movie – Welcome to the Kitauji High School Concert Band (Kyoto Animation)

A recap movie of the first season of Sound! Euphonium. – Directed by Tatsuya Ishihara

Sound! Euphonium: The Movie – May the Melody Reach You! (Kyoto Animation)

A recap movie of the second season of Sound! Euphonium. – Directed by Tatsuya Ishihara and Taichi Ogawa

Sound! Euphonium: The Movie – Our Promise: A Brand New Day (Kyoto Animation)

The next piece begins! Kumiko is now in her second year at Kitauji High School, and with a new year comes new problems. As if making it to Nationals wasn't hard enough, Kumiko is tasked with mentoring the concert band's troublesome first years – each with their own distinct personality and problems to solve. With Kumiko busy juggling both the concert band and her new role as senpai, how does her relationship with Shuichi fit into the picture? (Official Trailer) – Directed by Tatsuya Ishihara

DECEMBER 15

Millennium Actress (Madhouse)

When the legendary Ginei Studios shuts down, filmmaker Genya Tachibana and his assistant are tasked with interviewing its reclusive star, Chiyoko Fujiwara, who had retired from the spotlight 30 years prior. As Chiyoko recounts her career, Genya and his crew are literally pulled into her memories, where they witness her chance encounter with a mysterious man on the run from the police. Despite never knowing his name or his face, Chiyoko relentlessly pursues that man in a seamless blend of reality and memory that only Satoshi Kon could deliver. (Official Trailer) – Directed by Satoshi Kon

Liz and the Blue Bird (Kyoto Animation)

Mizore Yoroizuka and Nozomi Kasaki are a pair of best friends in their final year of high school. They're both obsessed with the school's brass band club. With Mizore on the oboe and Nozomi on the flute, they spend their days in happiness until the club begins to practice songs inspired by the fairy tale Liz und ein Blauer Vogel – "Liz and the Blue Bird." Immersed in this story, Mizore and Nozomi begin to realize that there may be no such thing as being together forever. (Official Trailer) – Directed by Naoko Yamada

Penguin Highway (Studio Colorido)

A fourth-grader, Aoyama-kun, investigates the mysterious reason behind the sudden appearance of penguins in his village, which is somehow related to a power from a young woman working at a dental clinic. (Official Trailer) – Directed by Hiroyasu Ishida

Maquia: When The Promised Flower Blooms (P.A. Works)

Escaping war, a young girl finds a lone surviving infant and decides to raise him as her son. (Official Trailer) – Directed by Mari Okada

Big Fish & Begonia (B&T, Beijing Enlight Media, and Studio Mir)

Under the ocean is a mystical race of beings that control the tide and the changing of the seasons. One of these beings, a restless young girl named Chun, wants to experience the human world, not simply observe it. When she turns 16, she is allowed to transform into a dolphin to explore the human world. However, the world is a dangerous place. Trapped in a vortex, she is nearly killed but saved at the last minute by a human boy, who drowns as a result. Consumed by guilt, Chun decides to go on an epic adventure to give the boy life again. As protector of his soul, Chun must defeat those who stand in her way, including her own family. (Official Trailer) – Directed by Xuan Liang and Chun Zhang

Overlord: The Undead King (Madhouse)

Follow veteran MMORPG player Momonga, who's just been trapped in the world of his favorite game! Realizing the unprecedented power he commands, Momonga decides to bring glory to Nazarick and change the course of history. – Directed by Naoyuki Itō

Overlord: The Dark Warrior (Madhouse)

Embracing his new identity and power as the fearsome overlord Ains Ooal Gown, Momonga continues to navigate the world of Yggdrasil in his quest to bring Nazarick to a new realm of glory throughout the game world. – Directed by Naoyuki Itō

DECEMBER 22

SHIROBAKO The Movie (P.A. Works)

Aoi Miyamori must lead a theatrical production at Musashino Animation. (Official Trailer) – Directed by Tsutomu Mizushima

The Wonderland (Fuji Animation Studio and Signal.MD)

A girl without self-confidence meets a mysterious alchemist Hippocrates and his student Pipo who are on a mission to save the world. Together, they laid the groundwork for "Wonderland," and Akane is labeled as Wonderland's savior. (Official Trailer) – Directed by Keiichi Hara

Isekai Quartet: Another World (Studio Puyukai)

Series synopsis: The button appeared out of nowhere. There weren't any signs NOT to push it… so the solution is obvious, right? Is it a trap or the start of something new and exciting? The crews of Re:Zero, Overlord, Konosuba, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil will find out when they go from their world to another and get stuck in… class?! Directed by Minoru Ashina

Digimon Adventure tri. 1: Reunion (Toei Animation)

After years of inactivity, the DigiDestined regroup with their Digimon to save their world, but have the years changed their characters too much? (Official Trailer) – Directed by Keitaro Motonaga

Digimon Adventure tri. 2: Determination (Toei Animation)

The DigiDestined go to a nearby hot springs theme park, and everyone has a good time, but Joe doesn't show up because he wants to study for his exams. Another infected Digimon, Ogremon, attacks Odaiba. Gomamon runs away from home while Mimi faces problems with the other DigiDestined and her classmates because of her selfish ideas. Would Joe accept his responsibilities as a DigiDestined before it's too late? (Official Trailer) – Directed by Keitaro Motonaga

Digimon Adventure tri. 3: Confession (Toei Animation)

After seeing Meicoomon's abrupt transformation and killing of Leomon, Agumon and the other Digimon are kept isolated in Koushiro's office in order to prevent them from infection, but signs of infection begin to appear in Patamon. (Official Trailer) – Directed by Keitaro Motonaga

Digimon Adventure tri. 4: Loss (Toei Animation)

Upon arriving at the Digital World after the "reboot," the DigiDestined are hunted by a new villain. Meanwhile, Sora is troubled by her partner Digimon's indifference towards her. (Official Trailer) – Directed by Keitaro Motonaga

Digimon Adventure tri. 5: Coexistence (Toei Animation)

Meicoomon rampages after witnessing Meiko Mochizuki being injured by the man bearing Gennai's likeness. "It would have been better if you hadn't been born…" Meicoomon disappears into the Real World, which has since become distorted. Possessing overwhelming power, she's the key to the world's destruction. (Official Trailer) – Directed by Keitaro Motonaga

Digimon Adventure tri. 6: Future (Toei Animation)

The DigiDestined must stand together to prevent the digital world from swallowing the real world. (Official Trailer) – Directed by Keitaro Motonaga