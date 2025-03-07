Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Night Court

Night Court: The Musical!?! NBC Previews "A Little Night Court Music"

On March 11th, NBC's Night Court goes musical in a big way! Here's an early look at Season 3 Episode 12: "A Little Night Court Music."

Last month, NBC's Night Court stars Lacretta and Nyambi Nyambi hit us with an early tease that a musical episode was on the way. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood (video below), the duo shared that the episode would be on March 11th. While Nyambi took a wait-and-see approach, Lacretta offered us a chance to hear her vocal stylings in action—and that's all we needed to hear to sell us on the episode. Now, we're getting our best look yet at what S03E12: "A Little Night Court Music" has in store – with Richard Kind guest starring in a return to his role as shady Broadway producer Sy Hoffman. Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery that was released – but we're really looking forward to the promos and teasers, when we can hear all of their voices in action.

Night Court Season 3 Episode 12: "A Little Night Court Music" Preview

Night Court Season 3 Episode 12: "A Little Night Court Music" – At the behest of producer Sy Hoffman (guest star Richard Kind), Dan (John Larroquette) and Abby (Melissa Rauch) work together to turn Dan's memoir into a musical. Wyatt (Nyambi Nyambi) tries to help Julianne (Wendie Malick) stay cool when her ex-lover turns up at the courthouse. Directed by Ren Bell with a screenplay by Julie Mandel-Folly and Bennett Webber:

A Look at Season 3…

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

'Night Court's Lacretta on paying homage to Roz and Bull through her character "Gurgs" and Nyambi Nyambi teases a musical episode is coming soon pic.twitter.com/pKeMd9xW28 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 21, 2025 Show Full Tweet

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

