Night Gallery Retrospective Kickstarter Honors Rod Serling Classic

A recent Kickstarter by Taylor White has surpassed its goal of $14,000 for the publication of the second edition of Rod Serling's Night Gallery: An After-Hours Tour in hardcover and in full color. The pages will look to be doubled from the original paperback of 404 pages to a full-color of 824 pages. Rod Serling's Night Gallery premiered fifty-two years ago on NBC-TV with a three-episode pilot film. In 1998, the first edition of Rod Serling's Night Gallery: An After-Hours Tour was published by Syracuse University Press and written by Scott Skelton and Jim Benson.

According to the Kickstarter page, "Over the past 24 years, Skelton and Benson continued to compile interviews and imagery resulting in this newly expanded 824-page masterwork, now in full color!—a deluxe companion guide to Rod Serling's dark fantasy series that revises, updates, and vastly expands the first edition from 1998 with the addition of deeper archival research, a crop of new interviews with cast and crew members, and more than 900 color and black-and-white photographs—including reproductions of all the introductory paintings!" A new foreword by Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro has been added.

The second edition of Rod Serling's Night Gallery: An After-Hours Tour will be available in two editions—hardcover and limited-edition hardcover with decorative slipcase—featuring the all-new cover art for each edition by Miles Teves. Hundreds of publicity photos from 1969 to 1973 are to be included as well as never-before-published or –seen photos of the cast and crew. Set and filming photographs are being included too. The new edition also includes recent, never-before-published interviews from the original cast and crew of Night Gallery, including remembrances from such stars as Sally Field, Diane Baker, David McCallum, Gerald McRaney, Lesley Ann Warren, George Maharis, Denise Nicholas, Joan Van Ark, and many others. The Kickstarter has sought to expand the depth found in the first edition with this hardcover retrospective. From The Twilight Zone to Night Gallery, the mind of Serling continues to be a point of discussion and admiration today based on publications and research such as this.