Nobody's Boy Remi: Classic Anime Tearjerker Gets Blu-Ray Debut

Nobody's Boy Remi, the legendary tearjerking anime series, is getting a Blu-Ray debut from AnimEigo with 2D and original 3D presentations.

Article Summary Nobody's Boy Remi anime debuts on Blu-Ray with HD and unique 3-D Pulfrich Effect presentation.

Follow Remi's heart-wrenching journey, adapted from Hector Malot's classic novel by Osamu Dezaki.

Remi's 51-episode series captivates with unforgettable tales of resilience and adversity.

Experience Remi with optional 3-D glasses; pre-orders available now from AnimEigo's Ruined Childhood imprint.

Anime distributor AnimEigo and parent company MediaOCD have announced the home media Blu-ray release of Nobody's Boy Remi on May 11th. The lushly animated series from the celebrated director Osamu Dezaki features 51 episodes that are presented in 3-D and in High Definition for the first time. Nobody's Boy Remi is the tragic tale of a French country boy sold to a street performer is the only anime TV series broadcast in 3-D; New AnimEigo release launches the Ruined Childhood imprint and presents the 51-episode series in crisp HD with 2-D and 3-D viewing options, just in case you want to cry your eyes out at 3D. There are people out there who are into it. We don't judge.

Nobody's Boy Remi: An Epic Tale of Turbulence and Triumph

Remi was once a happy little boy, living with his mom and pet cow in the French countryside. But that joyous childhood comes to a screeching halt when daddy comes home, tells him he's adopted, and sells him to a street performer. Suddenly forced to accompany the gruff Vitalis, his dogs, and his monkey as they wander on foot all over the country, Remi thinks that life can't possibly get worse. But he is VERY wrong.

An incredible testament to the human spirit, this classic series from celebrated director Osamu Dezaki (Tomorrow's Joe, Dear Brother, Space Adventure Cobra) is equally shocking, tragic, and joyous. Based on the classic novel Nobody's Boy (Sans Famille) by Hector Malot, Nobody's Boy Remi will be a series you will remember for the rest of your life. The series debut also marks the inaugural release for the new AnimEigo imprint, Ruined Childhood, which seeks to capture the dark, fleeting, and often ironic sides of youth.

The FIRST and ONLY anime TV series in limited 3-D

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of broadcaster Nippon TV in 1977, seasoned anime director Osamu Dezaki and the legendary animation studio, TMS Entertainment, collaborated to produce Nobody's Boy Remi as a complete, year-long anime series in 3-D. This has never been attempted before or since, in any country.

3-D Anime via the Pulfrich Effect

Unlike most 3-D techniques, which require a near-duplicate frame for each eye, Remi utilizes the Pulfrich Effect: a false sense of depth that a viewer can feel from objects that move horizontally. This is due to timing differences in how the visual cortex of the human brain processes input from each eye. Some people can notice this illusion on their own, but dimming one eye will further delay its signal, which greatly enhances the effect. The benefits of using this technique on television are that it requires no special equipment at any point: it's compatible with virtually any film or video standard or medium.

Without the enhancing effect of 3-D glasses, the broadcast just looks "normal." Moreover, if an object isn't moving sideways, it doesn't appear to be in 3-D at all. (The exhausting effort of adding lateral movement to EVERY SHOT meant that the effect is curtailed in later episodes.)

This technique has been used occasionally in broadcast television over the years, including special episodes of Doctor Who, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Yo! Yogi, and the Super Bowl XXIII Halftime Show in 1989. It's also been used on home video with Power Rangers: Lightspeed Rescue, and in video games such as the Super NES title Jim Power: The Lost Dimension in 3-D.

Nobody's Boy Remi Blu-Ray Features:

51 episodes on 4 discs

French language dub (entire series)

English subtitles

New US Trailer

Free optional 3-D glasses

1080p / Japanese and French 2.0 Mono DTS Master Audio / English Subtitles / 4 discs / dual layer / AVC @ 17 MBPS / REGION FREE

AnimEigo is proud to present Remi in its original 3-D and in High Definition for the first time. To view it without the 3-D effect, simply remove the glasses and enjoy it in 2-D. Every copy includes one pair of compatible 3-D glasses. Additional glasses are available in the MediaOCD Store. Pre-orders are available now.

