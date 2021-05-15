Noel Clarke No Longer Attending London Film And Comic Con

Actor, director, writer and producer Noel Clarke was set to attend the London Film And Comic Con this July, Britain's first big comic con event after lockdown, he would have been attending the Showmasters-run in his capacity as a star of Doctor Who.

But in recent days, the LFCC has removed his name from the guest list, without any additional notice. This is how their upcoming list used to look, courtesy of Google cache…

…and this how it looks today, courtesy of a screencap.

Of course, guests dropping out before a big show is nothing new, but shows usually announce that the guests in question will not be attending, rather than just drop them silently from a list. A notice on the website or on social media is usually common, but to date there haven't been any such mentions, and they did not return enquiries sent by Bleeding Cool earlier today.

This likely follows Noel Clarke having been recently accused of repeated sexual misconduct in his career, including on the set of Doctor Who. These accusations came to a head after his BAFTA honour, and Clarke issued his own statement in response. Since then, a number of his productions have been dropped by broadcasters. The London Film And Comic Con may have done similar and this may be the latest example of that – or he may have withdrawn from the event himself.

But the London Film And Comic Con does have another Who-related guest to replace Clarke, Jo Martin who played The Fugitive Doctor iteration of the main character in the most recent series of Doctor Who. Tickets for London Film And Comic-Con 2021, on the 23rd of July to the 25th, at Olympia, can be booked here.