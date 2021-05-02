Noel Clarke Issues Statement on Sexual Misconduct Accusations: Update

Noel Clarke issued another statement on Friday through his lawyer in response to allegations of sexual misconduct. The highly detailed The Guardian report talked to 20 women who detailed his long alleged history of sexual misconduct, bullying, verbal abuse, and harassment, groping, and inappropriate touching in the Film and TV industry. These women included actresses, production assistants, screenwriters, designers, and producers. Some of them are high-profile members of the industry who agreed to go on the record with their real names.

Clarke's statement ran 29 pages long as he once again denied the allegations. "Recent reports, however, have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise. To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better."

Meanwhile, the Film and Television industry continues to react to the allegations. All3Media, which owns a 21% stake in Clarke's production company Unstoppable, has suspended Clarke and his business partner Jason Maza from the company. The Guardian reported that Maza had phoned several women he and Clarke thought to be the accusers to try to talk them out of going public.

Clarke and Maza founded Unstoppable Film and Television in 2015 with backing from Discovery and Liberty Global-owned All3Media in 2018. An All3Media spokesman said in a statement on Friday, "In light of the recent allegations, Clarke and Maza were suspended this morning from Unstoppable Film and Television while we look into this matter."

Clarke has also been dropped by CAA and his management company as of Friday. The British Film and Television Academy (BAFTA) has suspended his membership and withdrawn his Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema award but is currently under criticism for going ahead with the award ceremony on April 17th despite being made aware of the allegations at the time. Sky has halted work on the 4th season of their popular cop show Bulletproof, which stars Clarke and Ashley Walters and was produced by Clarke's company. ITV canceled the premiere of the 5th and concluding episode of their 5-part cop thriller Viewpoint, which starred Clarke, though they offered it for streaming on ITV Hub for a limited time. The CW removed Bulletproof from their CW Seed streaming service on Friday following the allegations.

On Saturday morning, major news outlets like The Guardian reported that the London Metropolitan Police announced that they were evaluating a "third party" report involving claims of sexual offenses caused by a male, submitted by a third party last week. They were not investigating those claims at present.