NXT 2.0 Preview 5/24: Both Champions In Singles Action Tonight

While both NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose have proven to be dominant Champions in their respective times atop the mountain, that doesn't mean that others won't occasionally gather the necessary guts to step up to them. And such is the case on tonight's episode of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network when both Champions will be in action against a couple of plucky young stars looking to make a name for themselves.

Duke Hudson took umbrage with Bron Breakker last week when the Champ stormed through his backstage interview and responded by challenging him to a match on tonight's NXT 2.0, which Breakker accepted. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's bout.

Duke Hudson has had some time to re-assess his place in NXT 2.0 and he is tired of being disrespected. So, after Bron Breakker stormed through his interview, Hudson decided to return the favor later that night proclaiming that if Breakker disrespected him again, the NXT Champion wouldn't make it to In Your House to defend his title. Not one to back down from a challenge, Breakker agreed to settle the dispute inside the ring. Did Hudson bite off more than he can chew stepping to the NXT Champion or will he show the rest of the NXT 2.0 locker room he deserves the proper respect? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

Along with that, NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose will answer the challenge of Indi Hartwell in singles action after Hartwell reached her breaking point with Rose and her Toxic Attraction teammates, the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, taunting her. Tonight, Hartwell will be out for some revenge and to prove herself as a worthy singles competitor after the loss of all of her teammates recently.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.