NXT 2.0 Preview For 10/19: Two Big Main Event Matches

Hey gang! Tonight is the last stop on the road to NXT Halloween Havoc, which will happen live next Tuesday at 8 pm in the regular NXT 2.o time slot on the USA Network. With that in mind, the brand has slotted in two main events for tonight's show with Halloween Havoc implications.

The first of those main event matches features two rivals putting aside their issues to handle a couple of antagonists who have been trying to get their attention as of late. Here's what WWE.com has to say about the tag team match:

A lot can happen between now and Halloween Havoc, and Bron Breakker wants to make sure Tommaso Ciampa is at his best when the two meet for the NXT Championship. So, when The Grizzled Young Veterans tried to intimidate The Blackheart, Breakker stepped in to back up the champ. They may be on opposite sides of the ring come Oct. 26, but for now, Ciampa and Breakker will unite in an effort to take down GYV. Can the tentative allies work together long enough to earn a victory, or will Ciampa and Breakker head into Halloween Havoc less than 100 percent thanks to GYV?

On top of that, we will also see a Triple Threat match as a preview of sorts for the Triple Threat Tag Team Match next week at Halloween Havoc for the NXT Women's Tag Team titles. And the winner of tonight's match will spin the wheel to determine what kind of gimmick the title match will have. Let's see how WWE.com previews things:

There has been no love lost between tag teams Io Shirai & Zoey Stark, Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta and Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne, as witnessed in last week's melee. With a Triple Threat Match for the Women's Tag Team Titles looming at Halloween Havoc, the stakes have just risen as one member of each duo will battle for the right to Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal. But only one Superstar can test their fortune, so who will earn that right? Tune in Tuesday night on NXT at 8/7 C on USA to find out when one member from each team is chosen to step into the ring for a special Triple Threat Match to decide who gets the opportunity.

If those matches aren't enough for you, we'll also see LA Knight take on Grayson Waller, Oddysey Jones face Andre Chase, and Mandy Rose will spin the wheel to determine what kind of match she'll challenge NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez in next week at Halloween Havoc. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZQumNxjk-c

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network!