NXT Recap – WarGames Team Blackheart Mystery Member Revealed

Going head to head with AEW's Winter is Coming on Wednesday, December 2nd is WWE NXT's go-home show for Takeover War Games, airing this Sunday. Tonight we'll learn who has the advantage in the women's War Games match at the show, and maybe even who the fourth member of Shotzi Blackheart's team is. Plus… probably some other stuff, I guess. WWE tends to book their matches an hour before the show.

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: Wednesday Night Wars edition, the column where I watch wrestling, so you don't have to. And this is part two of the WWE NXT recap (split into two parts, one for each hour so that I can get paid twice).

This post is part 4 of a 4 part series. Read: Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4

WWE NXT Recap for December 2nd, 2020 Part 2

Pat McAfee and his group head to the ring. What are they called? For the Brand? Kings of NXT? Pat McAfee and the McAfee Boys? The entrance graphic just lists all their names, so it's up to you. McAfee tells Vic Joseph to shut up and then cuts a promo. He first gives a shout-out to Pat Patterson and says he respects him, but on the other end of the spectrum is "every loser wrestling fan at home and in the arena and most certainly the Undisputed Era." He complains about the video package featuring Undisputed Era from earlier tonight and makes fun of Undisputed Era. Then he talks up his team and says they're gonna win at War Games. He tells all the loser fans at home living in their moms' basements to envision themselves as Undisputed Era while McAfee and his boys are kicking their asses. He wants the fans to really feel it. I can't complain about McAfee. He's a great heel.

We see a video package for Grizzled Young Veterans. Then NXT takes a commercial break. Then we catch up with Xia Li and Boa, who are still trying desperately to appease their mysterious leader, this time by dunking themselves underwater repeatedly in a tank. Afterward, they bow at the feet of the mystery… woman? Then they're hit from behind with kendo sticks. Okay then.

Ever Rise are in the ring. Grizzled Young Veterans come out… or start to, at least. Imperium shows up from the crowd and assaults Ever Rise. They talk trash to Grizzled Young Veterans and claim they're the ones who own NXT's tag team division. Does anyone really care about NXT's tag team division? Nevertheless, these boys have a match over it. After wasting everyone's time for about 15 minutes, the match ends when Ever Rise returns to assault both teams.

No Contest?

Timothy Thatcher is seen warming up backstage as NXT takes a commercial break. After the break, Ever Rise flees the building, gets in their car, and drives away, shouting, "Ever Rise rules!" Timothy Thatcher is in the ring with a student for another Thatch as Thatch Can. He teaches us about distractions, with a specific focus on Tommaso Ciampa distracting Thatcher last week. Thatcher says he's gonna teach us how to deal with distractions. When he turns around to face his student, Tomasso Ciampa is there. Thatcher says he has no problem with Ciampa and starts to leave, so Ciampa mocks him. Thatcher attacks but gets knocked on his ass. Ciampa: "lesson one: don't be an ass!" Thatcher's student attacks Ciampa from behind, and now Thatcher gets some payback. They brawl outside the ring and then back inside the ring, and Thatcher chokes Ciampa out with a headlock. Thrilling.

McKenzie Mitchell talks to Timothy Thatcher, who praises his student for learning. He's gonna teach Tomasso Ciampa about respect at War Games. Raquel Gonzales heads to the ring for the main event. Then Shotzi Blackheart comes out. Their respective War Games teams are on platforms at the top of the ramp to prevent interference.

They have a match. Gonzales womanhandles Blackheart for most of the match, which is, for the most part, a brawl taking place outside the ring. Eventually, they do get around to trying to climb the ladder and grab the briefcase., but things devolve into chaos when Blackheart goes for a meteora off the top rope to the floor and hurts herself as badly as her opponent. With both women out, Indi Hartwell brings a ladder so Candice's team can interfere in the match. Chaos ensues as Shotzi's team runs down too, and Gonzalez is climbing the ladder when Io Shirai comes out of nowhere and jumps on her back on the ladder, which Gonzalez continues to climb.

Shirai gets Gonzalez off the ladder and out of the ring, then hits a moonsault on the entire crowd of both teams. Shotzi Blackheart is alone in the ring and climbs the ladder to grab the briefcase and win the advantage at War Games.

Shotzi Blackheart defeats Raquel Gonzalez to win the War Games advantage.

Shotzi celebrates in the ring. Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai join her as NXT goes off the air.

This post is part of a multi-part series: The Shovel: Wednesday Night Wars Edition for December 2nd, 2020.