NXT Recap – Why, Adam, Why? Oh Yeah, That's Why

Howdy folks! The Chadster is here, and he couldn't be more excited to recap an episode of NXT for all of you, the Chadster's wonderful readers. So why waste time?

NXT Recap – February 17th, 2021

Kyle O'Reilly kicks off NXT with a promo complaining about Adam Cole superkicking him at Vengeance Day. The Chadster knows what it's like to feel betrayed. To feel stabbed in the back. But this isn't about The Chadster. Kyle O'Reilly wants answers from Adam Cole so he calls him out.

Roderick Strong comes out instead and tries to make peace, but Kyle isn't having it. Kind of like how Keighleyanne won't take The Chadster's calls. But again, this is about WWE. Kyle O'Reilly says some naughty cuss words The Chadster won't repeat and then Finn Balor comes out.

O'Reilly points out that he is actually looking for Adam Cole, in case no one was paying attention. But Balor says he has an issue with O'Reilly because of what happened at Vengeance Day. Oh, he must have missed the show. O'Reilly had nothing to do with that, Finn.

O'Reilly says he had nothing to do with that. Neither did Roderick Strong. But while they argue about it, Pete Dunne, Oney, and Lorcan run out and beat them all up. Dang!

William Regals plays us a voicemail he got from Santos Escobar. Escobar didn't like the match with Karrion Kross that Regal booked him in, so he decided to go home instead. Regal says the match will happen next week and if Escobar doesn't show up, he'll be suspended and stripped of his Cruiserweight Championship.

Regal makes a new main event for tonight: Dunne, Lorcan, and Burch vs. Strong, O'Reilly, and Balor.

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

Johnny Gargano gets on commentary for this match. Austin Theory is still missing, and he's worried. The Chadster knows what that's like. Imagine you married your wife as soon as you were both out of high school and spent every day together for years, and then one day she starts texting all the time with a guy named Gary, and soon she doesn't care about NXT's ratings anymore, and before you know it, she's moved in with her mother!

But this isn't about The Chadster. After the match goes on for a while, a white van pulls up in the parking lot (as shown on the big screen in the Capital Wrestling Center). Eventually, Gargano goes after the van. He comes back with Austin, but it distracts Hartwell and Ember Moon pins her.

Winners: Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

The Chadster's Rating: ****3/4

Pat McAfee cuts a promo to the Internet Wrestling Community from his private jet. He says everyone now realizes what McAfee knew all along: Adam Cole was a scumbag. McAfee says the IWC is too dumb to realize that stuff without him, which isn't completely off the mark. He says he's going to go somewhere warm while the IWC bums sit at home and hints he could be back on NXT soon.

KUSHIDA is beaten up from Vengeance Day. Malcolm Bivens sees an opportunity to get his client an easy win and wants to book a match.

Swerve vs. Leon Ruff

Swerve toys with Ruff during this match, not taking him seriously. Kind of like the way Keighleyanne toyed with The Chadster's emotions when she led him to believe she cared about NXT and WWE as much as The Chadster, Then she broke The Chadster's heart! But this isn't about The Chadster. It's about Leon Ruff, who gets absolutely murdered by Swerve in this match, but still manages to pull out the victory with a crucifix pin.

Winner: Leon Ruff

The Chadster's Rating: ****1/2

Swerve seems to take the loss well, laughing and offering Ruff a handshake. But then he attacks and beats Ruff up, so maybe he didn't take it too well after all.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

Kacy and Kayden cut a promo reaching out to Xia Li, but first, they have to focus on Aliyah and Jessi Kamea. It's a good point they make about Xia Li though. What do you do when someone's personality just changes? One day, they care just as much as you do about things like the WWE ratings and whether or not NXT is beating Dynamite in the Wednesday Night Wars. Then the next moment, they're like a completely different person, texting with Gary all the time and never wanting to go for a ride in the Miata. It's like, does The Chadster even know you anymore?

But this isn't about The Chadster. It's about Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter, who win their match.

Winners: Catanzaro and Carter

The Chadster's Rating: ****



Xia Li and Boa come down to the ring after the match. Kacy tries to talk to her. Xia grabs her hand and makes two black marks on it with her fingers. She says: "next week, I will hurt you."

Malcolm Bivens cuts a promo putting over his client Tyler Rust.

Beth Phoenix hosts the trophy presentation for the Dusty Rhodes Classic. She brings out MSK first. They cut a promo about winning the tournament. It looks like instead of making a second trophy, WWE just changed the plate on the trophy to have spots for both men's and women's winners. Speaking of, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez come out now.

Their promo is interrupted by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They face off in the ring and Kai and Baszler talk some trash to each other while MSK and Beth Phoenix literally eat popcorn in the corner. The bottom line is that these two teams will face off for the Tag Team Championships on NXT in two weeks. As Jax and Baszler leave, Gonzalez threatens to shove one of the silver boots from the trophy up Nia's H-O-L-E.

Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong argue in the parking lot.

They play the Cameron Grimes rap video from Vengeance Day.

An Io Shirai photoshoot was apparently interrupted by Toni Storm. The photoshoot continued during the beatdown, so there are multiple photos of the beatdown in progress.

KUSHIDA vs. Tyler Rust

Malcolm Bivens wanted to take advantage of KUSHIDA with this match, to kick him while he's down after his brutal match at Takeover against Johnny Gargano. And The Chadster knows a little bit about what that's like. Imagine if one day your wife Keighleyanne just decided to leave you on a week when NXT lost the ratings to AEW Dynamite? She couldn't have waited until a week when WWE was doing well?! But this isn't about The Chadster. It's about KUSHIDA, who wins when Bivens throws in the towel as Rust is caught in the Hoverboard Lock.

Winner: KUSHIDA

The Chadster's Rating: ****1/4



LA Knight cuts a promo on a cameraman who knocked on his door. He says people are already saying he's the greater NXT Superstar ever and he's going to kick everyone's butt.

Zoey Stark vs. Valentina Feroz

Zoey Stark makes her NXT debut in this match. Valentina Feroz has a job to do. Kind of like The Chadster, a working man who is just trying to do his job and be the best wrestling journalist he can be, and then out of nowhere his wife says that The Chadster cares too much about NXT and that the way The Chadster roots for NXT to win in the ratings war is "weird" and how maybe The Chadster is "suffering from mental illness." But here's the thing: this isn't about The Chadster. It's about Zoey Stark, who wins decisively.

Winner: Zoey Stark

The Chadster's Rating: ****1/4



Karrion Kross and Scarlett cut a promo on Santos Escobar.

Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch vs. Finn Balor, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong

This match is full of people who have stabbed each other in the back. The Chadster would feel at home in this group. What does that guy Gary have that The Chadster doesn't? The Chadster has a job as a wrestling journalist for a mildly popular comic book website. The Chadster drives a Mazda Miata. The Chadster even agreed to start doing his own laundry. What more did The Chadster need to do? But this isn't about The Chadster and his betrayal. It's about Adam Cole, who shows up near the end of the match and kicks Finn Balor, sending him into the referee. Then Cole kicks Kyle O'Reilly and then suplexes him on the steel ring stairs. Balor takes a Bitter End and gets pinned by Dunne soon after that.

Winners: Dunne, Lorcan, and Burch

The Chadster's Rating: ****3/4



Cole kicks Balor again after the match. He picks up the NXT Championship and raises it up, making clear what he's after.

As usual, an excellent episode of NXT. In The Chadster's estimation, the best episode WWE has ever produced. That's it for The Chadster tonight. The Chadster had a good time. How about you?