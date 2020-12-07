NXT Takeover Wargames Results – PreShow Recap

Ahead of NXT Takeover WarGames, Sam Roberts and Wade Barrett hosted a relatively uneventful pre-show, and Cameron Grimes cut a promo.

Emanating from the COVID Wrestling Center (CWC) in Orlando, Florida, on December 6th, NXT Takeover WarGames is the final NXT PPV event of 2020. There are just five matches scheduled for the show. Timothy Thatcher will face Tommaso Ciampa in an alpha male dominance match. Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes will do battle in a strap match. Leon Ruff defends his NXT North American Title against Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest in a triple threat. And then there are the two WarGames matches. For the women, on one side, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai join Shotzi Blackheart to take on Candice LeRea's team of Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez. For the men, Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish face Pat McAfee's team of Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan. The show can be watched live and on-demand on the WWE Network.

NXT Takeover WarGames 2020 Results Part 1

Sam Roberts and Wade Barrett host the WarGames pre-show on the WWE Network. We get an early look at the double-ring setup in the CWC and also at the men's WarGames teams arriving at the building. Roberts and Barrett promise something special tonight. The Undertaker shows up at the end of the women's WarGames match, and Gargano wins the North American Championship with help from Billy Corgan, then takes the belt to NWA? Gotta counter-program.

Not much exciting happens on the show. Mostly stupid Roberts and Barrett talking about the matches and people arriving at the building. McKenzie Mitchell reports that the women's WarGames match will be the opening match. Some people from The Bump join the show and share their picks for tonight's matches, which nobody cares about. Their picks, I mean. Not the matches. Well, maybe it applies to the Thatcher/Ciampa match.

Cameron Grimes cuts a promo complaining about the video package for his strap match, claiming he isn't scared of anybody and has never run away. He says when Lumis is strapped to him, he'll be screaming that he's going to the moon. Why would Lumis shout Grimes's catchphrase? ESPN's Ariel Helwani joins the show and cuts a promo on Sam Roberts for some reason about how much more he knows about wrestling and to kiss Triple H's ass a little bit. Helwani prostitutes himself as a sports journalist and claims WarGames has a "big fight feel" tonight, comparing it to the 2004 NBA finals.

And with that, the pre-show and NXT Takeover WarGames is about to officially kick-off. Check back for the results of the next match soon.

