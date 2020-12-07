NXT Takeover Wargames Results - Women's WarGames Match

The Women's WarGames matched kicked off NXT Takeover WarGames. Who came out on top: Team Shotzi or Team Candice?

Emanating from the COVID Wrestling Center (CWC) in Orlando, Florida, on December 6th, NXT Takeover WarGames is the final NXT PPV event of 2020. There are just five matches scheduled for the show. Timothy Thatcher will face Tommaso Ciampa in an alpha male dominance match. Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes will do battle in a strap match. Leon Ruff defends his NXT North American Title against Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest in a triple threat. And then there are the two WarGames matches. For the women, on one side, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai join Shotzi Blackheart to take on Candice LeRea's team of Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez. For the men, Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish face Pat McAfee's team of Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan. The show can be watched live and on-demand on the WWE Network.

NXT Takeover WarGames 2020 Results Part 2

WarGames begins with WWE making the most of that Black Sabbath license with a lengthy video package. Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett are at ringside in the CWC as ring announcer Alicia Taylor explains the rules of WarGames.

Candice LeRae's team comes out, and Dakota Kai heads to the ring. LeRae, Toni Storm, and Raquel Gonzalez get locked in the shark cage. Shotzi Blackheart's team comes out. Shotzi has built a new tank. It's big enough for the whole team to stand and pose on it, and it fires smoke out of its canon, startling Kai. Cool entrance. Blackheart is about to head down, but Ember Moon insists she starts the match.

The match starts with some oneupswomanship from Moon and Kai. Kai does manage to come out on top, but only about ten seconds before the first new entrant. Shotzi Blackheart comes to the ring and grabs a toolbox from under the ring, which she tosses in the ring. Blackheart destroys Kai at first, and by the time Kai is able to fight back, Moon wakes up to double-team her. And that's long enough for Raquel Gonzalez to come to the ring. She annihilates both Moon and Gonzalez and even powerbomb Blackheart against the side of the cage.

Gonzales and Kai work together to beat down the babyfaces until Rhea Ripley enters the cage. Ripley and Gonzalez have a staredown, and Kai attacks Ripley from behind. Blackheart and Moon go after Gonzalez, and the momentum changes again as Ripley kicks Kai's ass in one ring and Blackheart and Moon kick Gonzalez's ass in the other. Ripley beats Kai with a mallet from the toolbox and uses her belt as a weapon too. Gonzales finally manages to take down her opponents, so she and Ripley have that face-off… with about twenty seconds until Toni Storm enters the cage.

Storm brings kendo sticks into the cage with her and immediately tears off several turnbuckle pads. The heels dominate for a bit until the first ridiculously choreographed six-person move of the night that takes everyone down as Io Shirai comes to the ring. Shirai brings a ladder into the ring, and then Gonzalez kicks the door into her face, sending her to the floor. Shirai wakes up and puts another ladder in, and Gonzalez does the same time, with the ladder this time. Shirai is kept out of the cage, and the heels go back to work.

Shirai wakes up again and tosses a chair into the ring. She keeps getting mote chairs until Gonzales notices. This time she tries to fight back and even manages to kick a chair into Gonzalez's face, but Gonzales still recovers and kicks her to the floor. Toni Storm uses her studded belt to lock the cage door. Shirai tries to climb up the side of the cage, but Gonzales kicks her off.

Now it's LeRae's turn to come to the ring. Shirai tries to head her off, but Indi Hartwell comes out of nowhere and takes out Shirai from behind. LeRae and Hartwell pile more weapons into the ring. Hartwell locks the cage door and puts the key down her shirt so the refs can't get it.

Now Team Shotzi is really in trouble. They're treated to a kendo stick party, and Candice tries to pin Blackheart, but the ref won't count. Since Shirai never made it in the cage, the pinning portion of the match hasn't started yet. A brawl breaks out that has everyone standing in the middle of the ring, and Io Shirai appears on the platform at the top of the cage. She puts a garbage can over her upper body and leaps off the cage, taking everyone down. Okay, that was pretty damn cool.

Shirai finally gets some revenge for everyone keeping her out of the match. With the odds even now, there's some back and forth for each of the match's different pairings. Some highlights: Kai hits a double stomp off the top rope on Shirai with a garbage can around Shirai's body. Lots of people take chair shots. Moon hits an Eclipse on Kai onto two set-up steel chairs, with Moon going ass-first through the chairs in a bump I imagine took five years off her career. Blackheart hits a senton off a ladder onto LeRae, but LeRae pulls a chair over herself, so Blackheart gets taken out too. Shirai hits a moonsault on Kai off the cage. Gonzales powerbomb Shirai through a ladder set up between the two rings on two chairs, which gets her the pin and the victory.

Team Candice LeRea defeats Team Shotzi Blackheart.

Indi Hartwell joins team Candice in the cage to celebrate.

It's hard to complain about an opening match like that. Good action, if a little uninventive up until the part where Shirai was trying to get into the ring. After that everything went smoothly and there were some big spots. The eclipse on the chair and the powerbomb through the ladder were the most brutal-looking.

Bleeding Cool's live coverage of NXT Takeover WarGames continues. Check back for the results of the next match soon.

