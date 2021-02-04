WWE Names Next NXT Takeover Vengeance Day; Here's the Card So Far

WWE has revealed the name for its next NXT Takeover event, and it's called… wait, it's not called St. Valentine's Day Massacre? Why the hell not? Okay, fine, it's called Vengeance Day instead, which is not nearly as cool, and does not make me think of The Big Show tossing Stone Cold Steve Austin through the wall of a steel cage. Bummer.

From the press release on WWE.com:

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day set to take place Sunday, Feb. 14 Love is in the air — and vengeance isn't far behind. NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day will come your way on Valentine's Day, Sunday, Feb. 14, at 7 E/4 P on the award-winning WWE Network. A Triple Threat NXT Women's Championship Match has already been announced as Io Shirai will battle Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm. What else will the latest TakeOver event have in store?

And after this week's episode of NXT, the card for NXT Takeover Vengeance Day is shaping up. Finn Balor will put the NXT Championship on the line against Pete Dunne. Io Shirai, Mercedes Martinez, and Toni Storm will face off in a triple threat match for the NXT Women's Championship. KUSHIDA will challenge Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship. And we'll also get the finals to the Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic and the Men's Dusty Rhodes Classic, though the exact matchups for those are yet to be determined.

All of that and maybe more happens at Vengeance Day on February 14th. Bleeding Cool will be here to watch it and tell you what happened so you can celebrate Valentine's Day with the person or persons or body pillow you love. But we won't like it as much as if it had been called the St. Valentine's Day massacre. Just saying.