Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: On Call, prime video

On Call: Prime Video Previews EP Dick Wolf's New Cop Drama Series

Amazon's Prime Video released first-look images from On Call, a new cop drama from Dick Wolf Entertainment premiering on January 9, 2025.

Prime Video unveiled first-look images for their new half-hour cop series On Call, a thrilling new half-hour drama series from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. Co-created by Tim Walsh and Elliot Wolf, On Call is Wolf Entertainment's first scripted streaming series and will premiere on January 9th, 2025, with all eight episodes exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Did we already mention this is a cop series? Just checking.

On Call is an adrenalized and visceral police drama that follows a rookie and veteran officer duo as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California. Incorporating a mixture of bodycam, dash camera, and cellphone footage to create a cinema verité effect, the innovative series explores the morality of protecting and serving a community. This series is reminiscent of a 1988 syndicated TV series called The Street, created and run by former writers of Hill Street Blues, which was filmed on location in Newark, New Jersey, and other northern New Jersey cities. The Street was filmed mostly at night with handheld cameras, which gave it a documentary-verité look years before handheld camerawork became the vogue on US network television. That series followed two sets of patrolmen who used patrol car 260 on the 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm shift and from 11:00 pm to 7:00 am and also following the cops in their personal lives. The Street was a character-driven series mostly focused on the cops sitting in the patrol car, hanging out and talking to each other. On Call is more in keeping with the current Dick Wolf cop series of action-driven plots.

The series stars Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) as hard-charging but protective veteran officer "Traci Harmon," who struggles to find her place in the department while training the next generation of officers. Brandon Larracuente (The Good Doctor) stars as "Alex Diaz," an ambitious rookie who grapples with holding onto his optimistic outlook as he realizes the challenges he'll face in today's climate.

The additional cast includes Eriq La Salle (ER) as Sergeant Lasman, who also serves as an executive producer on the series and directed multiple episodes; Lori Loughlin (yes, Aunt Becky from Fuller House is a cop now) as Lieutenant Bishop; and Rich Ting as Sergeant Koyama (Tulsa King).

Dick Wolf (Law & Order, Chicago, FBI-branded series), Tim Walsh (Chicago P.D., Hightown, Night Stalker), Elliot Wolf (Dark Woods, Hunted), Eriq LaSalle (former EP/Director Chicago P.D.), and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Wolf Entertainment. On Call premieres on Prime Video on January 9th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!