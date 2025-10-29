Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: one piece

One Piece: Anime Series to Return in April 2026 with Elbaph Arc

The One Piece anime goes on hiatus from January to March 2026 before returning in April with the Elbaph Arc, with 26 episodes for the year.

You might think One Piece is going to run forever, but the manga has been in its final climactic arcs – and it could still take forever before it reaches the end! The same goes for the anime series adaptation. However, the end is coming, however long it takes, and in a livestream from the official One Piece YouTube channel today, the producers and creators had a major announcement to make.

The creators announced that the anime would be taking a break from January to March 2026, then return in April with the Elbaph Arc, with two seasons, totaling 26 episodes, for the year. They also released a poster and design art for the upcoming season.

"To let you enjoy one chapter of the original work in one episode of the anime, next year's TV anime will broadcast a maximum of 26 episodes per year! Taking January to March as a recharge period, starting from April, the Elbaf Arc will be broadcast.

The hiatus is intended to give the manga enough lead time to get ahead of the anime and give the latter enough material to cover later. One Piece will not end up with a Game of Thrones situation here. It will stay faithful to the original source material, which is the one thing anime adaptations usually are, unlike Hollywood adaptations of, well, anything and everything. Join Monkey D. Luffy and his swashbuckling crew in their search for the ultimate treasure, the One Piece! Luffy and his ragtag band of merry pirates will meet giants in the land of Vikings, and even more wacky shenanigans will ensue, this time with giants! If you've been reading the serialised chapters, you'll see the usual fights, tears, shouting, and this time with lots of snow and Viking helmets. A good time is had by all.

One Piece is, of course, streaming on Crunchyroll and other outlets.

