One Piece Cast & Production Team on Bringing Manga to Live-Action Life

Now streaming on Netflix, the One Piece cast & production team take us inside the series' impressive sets and show how they came to life.

While we're bust telling anyone who will listen why Tomorrow Studios (Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, TNT's Snowpiercer) & publisher Shueisha's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece should be in the conversation when it comes to best shows of 2023, the fine folks over at Netflix and the streaming series are sharing a look at how the world of the series came to life. And if you've been following our coverage since it first started, then you should have an appreciation for all of the time & hard work that was put into it.

So for a look at how the series made the huge jump from the page & animated world to live-action (and for a much better appreciation of just how much of the series was physically built and not dependent on CGI & computer graphics), check out the newest featurette below – followed by a look back at what we've learned about One Piece so far…

If there is a green light for a second season, Tomorrow Studios CEO Marty Adelstein and President Becky Clements had some good news to share regarding a post-strikes Season 2 timeline. Speaking with Variety, Adelstein revealed that "We've got the scripts ready" for the second season – with the duo adding that a new season could be "ready to air" on streaming screens in a year once the post-strikes production gets underway. In fact, Clements adds that depending on when the new SAG-AFTRA and WGA deals are in place, it's quite feasible for Season 2 work to begin at the top of 2024. "Realistically, hopefully, a year away if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility. Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air," Clements added.

And here's a look at a Japanese dub of the official trailer with voices we're sure that you will recognize. That's because the original anime Straw Hat voice actors (Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, and Hiroaki Hirata) are reprising their roles for the streaming series (news that we first learned about back in July):

Previously, fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes featurette, giving us a chance to see how the classic made the jump from ink to live-action. The streamer has never-before-seen interviews with the cast and the creative team (done well before the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes) discussing bringing Oda's iconic work in a brand new & exciting way, what went into finding the perfect cast, the impressive stunt coordination that we'll see this season, and much more.

Here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's One Piece, with the streaming series adaptation currently streaming – and following that, we have a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer and additional information on the streaming series adaptation:

Netflix's One Piece: What You Need to Know…

Netflix's One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

The streamer's 8-episode series highlights the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Matt Owens (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Luke Cage) also writing as well as producing. Oda serves as an executive producer alongside Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-producing). Now, here's a listen to "Wealth Fame Power," the show's main theme from Billboard chart-topping artists, composers, songwriters, and music producers Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli (The Witcher, "Toss A Coin to Your Witcher"):

