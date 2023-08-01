Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: anime, netflix, one piece, preview, trailer

One Piece Crew Ready to Set Sail in Netflix Series Key Art Poster

Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji are ready to set sail in the newest key art poster for Netflix's One Piece, premiering on August 31st.

With only a month to go until Tomorrow Studios (Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, TNT's Snowpiercer) & publisher Shueisha's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece graces Netflix screens, we were treated to a reminder teaser on Monday that made it pretty clear who was jockeying to be "King of the Pirates." So what did Tuesday bring? A new key art poster featuring Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji – check it out:

On "'One Piece' Day," were able to check in with Oda, who offered his thoughts on the upcoming series. In the following beautiful-looking two-piece letter to the fans, Oda makes it clear right in the opening that "no compromises" were made in bringing the series to life. From there, the franchise creator reveals just how much creative say he had on the production, how the folks working on the series are "'One Piece' superfans," and how he's looking forward to hearing from the fans:

Here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's One Piece, with the streaming series adaptation setting sail on August 31st – and following that, we have a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer and additional information on the streaming series adaptation:

Netflix's Live-Action "One Piece": What You Need to Know

Netflix's One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

The streamer's 8-episode series highlights the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Matt Owens (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Luke Cage) also writing as well as producing. Oda serves as an executive producer alongside Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-producing).

