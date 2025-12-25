Posted in: Current News, Netflix, TV | Tagged: one piece, one piece: into the grand line

One Piece: Into the Grand Line: Yeah, Chopper Totally Owns This Teaser

With all due respect to the main crew, Tony Tony Chopper steals the show big-time in the newest teaser for One Piece: Into the Grand Line.

Earlier this week, we saw some serious corporate synergy over at Netflix between today's NFL Christmas Gameday and the streamer's Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu Arata (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji)-starring One Piece: Into the Grand Line. We had a feeling that was a ten-ton clue that something very cool would drop on Christmas Day – and that's exactly what happened. With the series set to return for its second season on March 10th (and with work on the third season underway), we've got a brand new teaser with some very cool looks at what's to come…

Check out the newest teaser below (and we dare you not to fall in love with Chopper – we triple-dog-dare you):

The greatest pirate adventure returns March 10th, Straw Hats! 🏴‍☠️🌊 ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE opens the path to wider seas and possibly even a bigger crew?! 👀😆 pic.twitter.com/c9DUoZ6foX — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) December 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The cast and creative team are taking viewers behind the scenes in a new featurette that shares more about how the second season came together, shows off more of the sets and filming, and even sneaks in some new looks at Season 2 action:

When the streaming series returns for its second season, our crew will take on fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm searching for the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 starred Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko.

Joining the second season are Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello (True Blood) as Mr. 0, Lera Abova (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) as Miss All Sunday, Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill (Catch Me a Killer) as Chess, Anton David Jeftha (Legacy) as K.M., Rigo Sanchez (Outerbanks) as Dragon, Yonda Thomas (Redemption) as Igaram, and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Ipponmatsu.

Here's a look at the global voice cast bringing Chopper to life around the world:

From Japan, Ikue Otani – Tony Tony Chopper, One Piece anime

From the Philippines, Mitchiko Tiongson – voice of Kurapika, Hunter x Hunter

From France, Meaghan Dendraël

From Germany, Martin Halm

From Italy, Valentina Favazza

From Korea, Okjoo Jeong

From Malaysia, Adibah Hakimah Abdul Kahar

From Brazil, Agatha Paulita

From Mexico, Nallely Solís

From Spain, Elena Jiménez

From Thailand, Pimpida Pitaksonggram

From Czech Republic, Malvína Pachlová

From India – Tamil, Mageshwari Dhanashekar

From India – Telugu, Besta Varada Honeyritha

From India – Hindi/Hindi Latin, Swapnil Kumari

From Taiwan (Mandarin), 詹雅菁Zhan Ya Jing

Tony winner Cole Escola (Oh Mary!, At Home with Amy Sedaris) had joined the Season 3 cast in the series regular role of fan-favorite Bon Clay (aka Bentham, aka Mr. 2 Bon Kurei), while Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle) has been tapped for the role of Portgas D. Ace ("Ace"). Awdo Awdo (Under Siege) has been cast as Mr. 1, while Daisy Head (Shadow and Bone) has been tapped to play Miss Doublefinger. Chandran (Miss Wednesday), Hoover (Chopper), Manganiello (Mr. 0), Abova (Miss All Sunday), and Ramamurthy (Nefartari Cobra) are set to return for Season 3, with Hoover, Manganiello, Abova, and Ramamurthy upped to series regulars.

Matt Owens and Joe Tracz will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the second season, with Tracz and Ian Stokes serving as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the third season. The series' executive producers also include One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios; Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Steven Maeda. The live-action series was created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix. Eiichiro Oda

