Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Masters of the Universe Origins Battle for Subternia 4-Pack Unveiled

Eternia awaits as Mattel is back with a brand new selection of Masters of the Universe Origins collectibles like the Subternia 4-pack

Article Summary Mattel unveils the Masters of the Universe Origins Battle for Subternia 4-Pack, a deep-cut army builder for Eternia fans.

The set adds Avian Warrior, Mer-Warrior, Primal Captain, and Sepult-Ro Disciple to expand heroic and evil factions.

Each Masters of the Universe Origins figure features vintage-inspired design, 16 points of articulation, and accessories.

Priced at $69.99, the Masters of the Universe Battle for Subternia 4-Pack is up for pre-order now for June 2026.

Mattel has just unveiled a new MOTU: Battle for Subternia Four-Pack, which feels like a deep-cut love letter to the weird, wild fantasy world of Masters of the Universe. Instead of focusing on the usual headline heroes like He-Man and Skeletor, this four-pack dives into the armies, factions, and forgotten warriors that bring Eternia to life. The new release is an army builder collection that debuts new faction-inspired characters to help expand your armies. Witness the Battle for Subternia with this Masters of the Universe Origins 4-Pack that includes four unique warriors pulled from different corners of Eternia's ongoing war.

For our heroes, Avian Warrior is here for the Bird People, and the Mer-Warrior is joining the fight to protect the Crystal Sea. However, the forces of evil unite as the Primal Captain, a Beastly Warrior, and the Sepult-Ro Disciple, a follower of Skeletor, are ready to crush anyone who gets in their way. Each figure features the signature MOTU Origins design, themed accessories, and 16 points of articulation. All four figures are packed into the mighty Masters of the Universe packaging, featuring impressive artwork and a $69.99 price tag. Pre-orders are already live with a June 2026 release date.

Masters of the Universe Origins Battle for Subternia 4-Pack

"This Masters of the Universe Battle for Subternia multipack is a thrilling army builder for any Origins collector. This multi-pack presents 4 different mix-and-match factions of Good and Evil, from land, air, and sea. Each figure has a vintage look at 5 1/2-inch scale, but with the modern posability of 16 movable joints."

"On the heroic side, the Avian Warrior represents the Bird People and the Mer-Warrior represents the fighters of the Crystal Sea. They are opposed by The Primal Captain, a Beastly Warrior and Sepult-Ro Disciple, a follower of Skeletor. Each figure comes with an authentic design and there are a total of six battle accessories included. Ages 6 and up."

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