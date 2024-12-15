Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, manga, One-Punch Man

One Punch Man 10th Anniversary Plans Include Season 3 in 2025 (TEASER)

One Punch Man fans can expect a third season of the anime in 2025, in time to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first season's premiere.

One Punch Man is at least returning for a third season in 2025 in time for the 10th anniversary of the anime series based on ONE and Yūsuke Murata's manga series. The season is the first of "10 attacks" or projects celebrating the anime's 10th anniversary next year. The launch will be preceded by a series of "attacks" to preview the third season.

One Punch Man "Attack" Leading Up to Season Three

The One Punch Man "attack" projects include:

Anime season 3 premieres on TV in 2025 10th anniversary visual unveiled 10th-anniversary promotional video posted (with English subtitles) The first two seasons' clean opening and ending animation sequences stream globally on YouTube The first episodes from the first two seasons (episodes #1 and #13) stream globally on YouTube (wth English subtitles) The "One Punch Man Maji Ongaku-Sai" (Serious Music Festival) will take place on September 14 at the Nerima Cultural Center's Main Hall in Tokyo. It will host musicians JAM Project, Hiroko Moriguchi, and Makoto Miyazaki, as well as cast members Makoto Furukawa, Kaito Ishikawa, and Hikaru Midorikawa.

One Punch Man season 3 will include returning cast members Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Hikaru Midorikawa as Garou, and Daisuke Namikawa as Dr. Genus. J.C. Staff is returning from the second season to animate the series after Madhouse made the first season. The anime's staff will announce the remaining four "attack" projects in the future.

Chikashi Kubota (Corpse Princess: Aka, FLCL Progressive) is back to design the characters, along with Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryōsuke Shirakawa. Tomohiro Suzuki (ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept.) is again in charge of the series scripts. Makoto Miyazaki (Triage X, Dragon Crisis!) is also returning to compose the music.

The first anime season of One Punch Man aired in Japan from October to December 2015. Viz Media and Daisuki both streamed the series outside of Japan as it aired. The anime premiered with an English dub on Adult Swim's Toonami block in July 2016. Viz Media released the first season on home video in North America. The second season began with a television special in April 2019, and then the first episode premiered one week later. Viz Media acquired the master license to the second anime season, including digital streaming, TV broadcast, electronic sell-through, home media, and merchandising rights for North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company streamed the show as a Hulu exclusive. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Europe, excluding French- and German-speaking Europe, and in the Middle East and North Africa.

Yūsuke Murata and ONE launched the One Punch Man manga on Shueisha's free "Tonari no Young Jump" website in 2012. The series is a remake of ONE's original web manga of the same name. Viz Media is releasing the series digitally in its Weekly Shonen Jump manga anthology and in print.

One Punch Man seasons one and two are streaming on Crunchyroll.

