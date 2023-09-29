Posted in: Hulu, Review, TV | Tagged: hulu, martin short, OMITB, Only Murders in the Building, paul rudd, Review, selena gomez, steve martin

Only Murders In The Building S03E09 Review: The Besties Are Back

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building released a surprisingly emotional episode that brought back the mystery-filled formula to the series.

Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) take on the investigation of Ben Glenroy's (Paul Rudd) death by going back through the events of opening night in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building season three, episode nine "Thirty." This was an excellent return to a formula captured so well in the past by the series, mixing emotional and poignant scenes with classic mystery. Potential spoilers and more are ahead for this episode. Make sure to watch it all on Hulu if you don't wish for things to be spoiled!

In "Thirty," the trio throws themselves into the case in a unique set of ways. Opening up the episode with Mabel experiencing a birth/hospital-related nightmare was a great way to explore her inner fears both for the future and potentially losing those closest to her. While deeply upsetting having Charles and Oliver's heads attached to babies, it was a level of absurd I genuinely loved. The dynamic between all three of them shined so well in this episode. Charles and Oliver have grown, and the way they embrace learning it's Mabel's 30th birthday is fantastic.

From their interview with Dickie (Jeremy Shamos) to exploring the secret sewing life of Ben, it was so nice to see their dynamic in action. Following Ben's last days (more like his last performance) was unexpectedly emotional, and that twist truly got to me. I didn't expect to shed some tears over Ben simply trying to connect with the cast via handkerchiefs he made at a sewing shop with a group of elderly women. The fact that he went there often enough that he invited them to opening night was heart-wrenching. The trio truly has some unique adventures in Only Murders in the Building, but at moments I got concerned about when that would develop in this current season.

Only Murders in the Building will surprise you in the best ways, and they've perfectly hit that mark in "Thirty," setting things up for what will hopefully be an impressive season finale. Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) was the break in tension that made me laugh and feel concerned for his eyesight and rolling obsession with puzzles (well, more like putting together shredded paper). Again, he had a stand-out performance, even if it was minor compared to the last episode. The episode acted as a wonderful winding road through developing theories and twisted answers.

Only Murders in the Building has done an excellent job of molding Ben's character in this episode. It reminded me of similar paths they've taken with past characters in seasons one and two. There is more than meets the eye when it comes to "villains" and even "victims" in this series, and it's superb. I loved this episode so much, and I'm beyond excited for what the finale may hold.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 9 Review by Brittney Bender 10 / 10 Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, S03E09, "Thirty" was a powerful exploration of Ben Glenroy as a flawed but well-meaning individual while the trio explores the events that unfolded on opening night. With fantastic performances and exploration of the timeline, this episode brought so much excitement to the wait for the season finale. Credits Production Hulu

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!