Only Murders In The Building Season 2 E06: Gaslighting Of Poppy White

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building has built a truly unique background for many characters, such as Mabel (Selena Gomez), but in the recent sixth episode, "Performance Review", the perspective of navigating the potential gaslighting and belittling experiences of the modern workplace gets an important examination. This side story connected to it all gets explored through the lens of Poppy White (Adina Verson).

In Only Murders in the Building, dealing with the past and fear of the future has been a constant theme for Mabel, similar to Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin). Using moments between Poppy and her work life, we get to look at some important moments of reality behind Cindy Canning's treatment of her employees and those she surrounds herself with. Her regret, repressed memories, and coping mechanisms are plaguing her this season, and it makes complete sense based on the way it gets explained to us.

If done any other way, I don't see this series putting together a complete explanation in a way that feels respectful of real experiences of gaslighting and the tension in asking for what you deserve. In previous flashbacks in this series, other characters like Oliver are seen in scenes from their past that end up doing a fairly decent job of connecting relationship and history dots.

Only Murders in the Building twists expectations and previously assumed character expectations in this episode using interactions between Mabel and Poppy as the issues involving Cindy comes up. Poppy having her own storyline is important and tells us a lot about Cindy and her method of leadership or lack thereof, especially when she tells her assistant, "Don't be too good at a job you don't want." This episode points out a hard truth as well, trust is gained based on actions and not outwards assumptions or hopes. I'll end this all with another big point in this episode, using your own trauma for artistic inspiration is possible, but it is never ok to use someone else's instead (looking at you, Alice).