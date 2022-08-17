Only Murders In The Building Season 2 E09: Hidden Lives & Little Lies

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, S02 E09, "Sparring Partners," looks at all three in the podcasting trio and examines the way that hidden lives and little lies can either hurt or heal. Some excellent acting in this episode from guest stars like Shirley MacLaine, Nathan Lane, and Michael Rapaport made this an excellent watch. Warning, potential spoilers are ahead.

Only Murders in the Building started off with a quick look at how wrapped up Detective Kreps has become in his criminal extra-curricular life. Kreps is the representation of the average older or middle-aged white working-class guy who looks to the younger generation and those around him as his downfall rather than directing it somewhere purposeful. When it comes to talking with Mabel about how he's with the "smartest woman," his own hubris gets him closer to revealing all. Mabel's character sparring with Kreps both in the ring and in conversation is what helps us realize how even our strongest walls that remain around our lies or secrets can easily fall down at any moment.

The smaller yet important puzzle pieces that complete this episode come from the secrets in families. Only Murders in the Building manages to do a decent job at exploring Oliver's quarrel with Teddy and Charles' fears about his father and the past. Charles' father may have had a hidden life, not too dissimilar from the artist he was with, but he maintained a true love and care for his son that came to light through an honest discussion between Charles and Leonora Folger. For Oliver, finding out his suspicions were true was something heartbreaking not because of past relationships but because of what it could mean for the future between him and his son. Teddy and Oliver having such a candid conversation only strengthened their character background and development heading into the final episode of season two.

Bunny Folger's murder has connected the characters in this season of Only Murders in the Building in a way that has been such a joy to watch as someone who loves mystery and working to connect the dots. Kreps mentioning towards the end of his narrative that "everyone has secrets" explains it all. While everyone may keep and hide their truth to some degree, when it all eventually comes to light is also as big of a factor in it all. Like the operatic music playing towards the end of the episode, the revelation of hidden lives & our little lies reaches a crescendo that can't be taken back.