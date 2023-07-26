Posted in: Hulu, Trailer, TV | Tagged: hulu, martin short, OMITB, Only Murders in the Building, only murders in the building season 3, selena gomez, steve martin, trailer

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Trailer, Episode Images Released

Mabel, Charles, and Oliver return to some Broadway chaos in the official trailer for season three of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building has unveiled its official trailer for season three and has dropped a look at the first two episodes with new images. Ahead of the August 8 premiere, we get a look at not only the trailer but also still images for the first episode, "The Show Must…", and the second episode, "The Beat Goes On." Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short return to their characters Mabel, Charles, and Oliver in a jam-packed trailer.

From the minds of Martin, Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd join Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez for an all new mystery. Stream #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding August 8. pic.twitter.com/oe2MxSgSdA — Hulu (@hulu) July 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In season one, when a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they recorded a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unraveled the complex secrets of the building, which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they told one another. Soon, the endangered trio realized a killer was living amongst them as they raced to decipher the mounting clues before it became too late.

In the first episode of Only Murders in the Building season three, after Ben Glenroy's (Rudd) collapse on stage, Charles, Oliver & Mabel piece together the show's first days with a suspicious cast & crew to determine if foul play was involved. In the second episode, Mabel, Oliver & Charles attend Ben's lavish memorial full of fans and those with more dubious motives. As the actor's sudden death is mourned, Oliver works to revive his shaky Broadway show. I don't know about you, but our favorite trio attending a funeral and potentially putting on a performance sounds hilarious and worth the watch.

The cast in this third season is stacked! Previous casting for season three includes Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, and Ashley Park. Other names given include Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, Don Darryl Rivera, Allison Guinn, and Gerald Caesar. We'll be seeing Michael Cyril Creighton, who has been thankfully upped to a series regular. Only Murders in the Building premieres on August 8 on Hulu.

