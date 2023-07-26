Posted in: Hulu, Trailer, TV | Tagged: , , , , , , ,

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Trailer, Episode Images Released

Mabel, Charles, and Oliver return to some Broadway chaos in the official trailer for season three of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

Published
by
|
Comments

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building has unveiled its official trailer for season three and has dropped a look at the first two episodes with new images. Ahead of the August 8 premiere, we get a look at not only the trailer but also still images for the first episode, "The Show Must…", and the second episode, "The Beat Goes On." Selena GomezSteve Martin, and Martin Short return to their characters Mabel, Charles, and Oliver in a jam-packed trailer.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Trailer; Episode Images
Image: Hulu

From the minds of Martin, Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

In season one, when a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they recorded a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unraveled the complex secrets of the building, which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they told one another. Soon, the endangered trio realized a killer was living amongst them as they raced to decipher the mounting clues before it became too late.

In the first episode of Only Murders in the Building season three, after Ben Glenroy's (Rudd) collapse on stage, Charles, Oliver & Mabel piece together the show's first days with a suspicious cast & crew to determine if foul play was involved. In the second episode, Mabel, Oliver & Charles attend Ben's lavish memorial full of fans and those with more dubious motives. As the actor's sudden death is mourned, Oliver works to revive his shaky Broadway show. I don't know about you, but our favorite trio attending a funeral and potentially putting on a performance sounds hilarious and worth the watch.

The cast in this third season is stacked! Previous casting for season three includes Paul RuddMeryl StreepJesse Williams, and Ashley Park. Other names given include Jeremy ShamosLinda EmondWesley TaylorDon Darryl RiveraAllison Guinn, and Gerald Caesar. We'll be seeing Michael Cyril Creighton, who has been thankfully upped to a series regularOnly Murders in the Building premieres on August 8 on Hulu.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Brittney BenderAbout Brittney Bender

In love with media, you'll find me writing recaps, TV news, reviews, opinion pieces, and more! Bisexual, queer, and proud! A bit of a creative mess with a love for dark humor, promoting important projects, and sharing interesting finds. Supporter of the Writer's Strike <3
twitterinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.