Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Trailer, Episode Images Released

Hulu'sOnly Murders in the Building has unveiled its official trailer for season three and has dropped a look at the first two episodes with new images. Ahead of the August 8 premiere, we get a look at not only the trailer but also still images for the first episode, "The Show Must…", and the second episode, "The Beat Goes On." Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short return to their characters Mabel, Charles, and Oliver in a jam-packed trailer.
From the minds of Martin, Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.
In season one, when a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they recorded a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unraveled the complex secrets of the building, which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they told one another. Soon, the endangered trio realized a killer was living amongst them as they raced to decipher the mounting clues before it became too late.
Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Oliver (Martin Short), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Oliver (Martin Short) and Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Charles (Steve Martin), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Cliff (Wesley Taylor) and Oliver (Martin Short), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Loretta (Meryl Streep), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Kimber (Ashley Park), Jonathan (Jason Veasey), Ty (Gerald Caesar) and Charles (Steve Martin), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Charles (Steve Martin), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Donna (Linda Emond) and Cliff (Wesley Taylor), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Tobert (Jesse Williams), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Jonathan (Jason Veasey) and Ty (Gerald Caesar), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Charles (Steve Martin), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Oliver (Martin Short), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Mabel (Selena Gomez), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Oliver (Martin Short), Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) and Ty (Gerald Caesar), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Donna (Linda Emond) and Cliff (Wesley Taylor), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Oliver (Martin Short) and Loretta (Meryl Streep), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Loretta (Meryl Streep) and Oliver (Martin Short), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Loretta (Meryl Streep) and Oliver (Martin Short), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
K.T. (Allison Guinn), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Joy (Andrea Martin), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
In the first episode of Only Murders in the Building season three, after Ben Glenroy's (Rudd) collapse on stage, Charles, Oliver & Mabel piece together the show's first days with a suspicious cast & crew to determine if foul play was involved. In the second episode, Mabel, Oliver & Charles attend Ben's lavish memorial full of fans and those with more dubious motives. As the actor's sudden death is mourned, Oliver works to revive his shaky Broadway show. I don't know about you, but our favorite trio attending a funeral and potentially putting on a performance sounds hilarious and worth the watch.
Charles (Steve Martin), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Oliver (Martin Short), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Charles (Steve Martin), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Gregg (Adrian Martinez), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Mabel (Selena Gomez), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Bobo (Don Darryl Rivera), Kimber (Ashley Park) and Ty (Gerald Caesar), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Will (Ryan Broussard), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Charles (Steve Martin), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Will (Ryan Broussard), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Charles (Steve Martin), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Will (Ryan Broussard), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Will (Ryan Broussard), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Will (Ryan Broussard), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
Oliver (Martin Short), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)
The cast in this third season is stacked! Previous casting for season threeincludes Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, and Ashley Park. Other names given includeJeremy Shamos, Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, Don Darryl Rivera, Allison Guinn, and Gerald Caesar. We'll be seeing Michael Cyril Creighton, who has been thankfully upped to a series regular. Only Murders in the Building premieres on August 8 on Hulu.
In love with media, you'll find me writing recaps, TV news, reviews, opinion pieces, and more! Bisexual, queer, and proud! A bit of a creative mess with a love for dark humor, promoting important projects, and sharing interesting finds. Supporter of the Writer's Strike <3